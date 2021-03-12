You like movies that make you feel good? You like movies that also kick ass? Boy, have we got the trailer for you. The Paper Tigers stars Alain Uy, Ron Yuan, and Mykel Shannon Jenkins as a trio of former kung fu prodigies known as the “Three Tigers” who spent the last 25 years drifting apart and falling out of practice. But when their Sifu is murdered, the Three Tigers reunite once again to investigate his death, leading them to squash some old grudges, and hopefully, squash their dangerous new enemies in combat – as long as their bad knees, dulled reflexes, and broken relationships don't get in the way.

The Paper Tigers is easily one of the best unreleased movies I caught on the festival circuit last year (in fact, you’ll spy a snippet of my glowing review out of Fantasia International Film Festival in the trailer). Director and writer Tran Quoc Bao delivers all the heart, humor, and high-impact fight scenes martial arts fans crave in their feel-good martial arts comedies, and the cast is up to every challenge he throws their way. I've been extremely eager to share this movie with folks ever since Fantasia, and fortunately, the wait is almost over; Well Go USA will release The Paper Tigers in theater and On Demand on May 7. For now, check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below, and mark your calendars for a must-watch.

Here's the official synopsis for The Paper Tigers:

As teenagers, kung fu aficionados Danny (Uy), Hing (Yuan), and Jim (Jenkins) were inseparable, but drifted apart after graduation due to a mysterious fallout at an overseas tournament. Fast forward 25 years, and each has grown into a washed-up middle-aged man seemingly one kick away from pulling a hamstring—and not at all preoccupied with thoughts of martial arts or childhood best friends. But when their old master is murdered, the trio will reunite after decades of silence, soon learning that avenging their sifu will require conquering old grudges (and a dangerous hitman still armed with ample knee cartilage) if they are to honorably defend his legacy.

