The horror-comedy has always been an interesting subgenre. Effectively working on a spectrum, with horror at one end and comedy at the other, it allows for so many unique approaches that lean more towards one genre or the other, or are planted squarely in the middle. It's fair to say that the majority of horror-comedies lean closer to the comedy side of things, and that their ultimate goal is to be the cinematic equivalent of a carnival ghost train. The likes of Scary Movie made this the popular choice, while movies like Hatchet strike more of a balance between the elements. Spooky, yes, but more lightly entertaining, and never too serious.

The Parenting, which boasts an impressive cast including Brian Cox, Parker Posey, and Edie Falco, takes itself just seriously enough to maintain the impact of both the horror and the comedy, and while it doesn't end up being the most original or breathtaking thing you ever saw, it makes for a fun ride with a lot of character and plenty of heart.

What Is 'The Parenting' About?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn) are a couple on the verge of the next step in life and their relationship. Rohan plans to propose to Josh over a weekend away, and they have rented a secluded mansion and invited their parents to join them at this special time. Unbeknownst to the young lovers, however, this mansion has a creepy history that they are stumbling right into the middle of, and what they hoped would be a fun and romantic weekend ends up being a frantic carousel ride of ghoulishness. An opening sequence shows the family who lived in the house in the '80s being tormented and killed by some unseen menace, leaving the place desolate for decades until somebody sets it up as a vacation home.

The set-up is your basic Meet The Parents scenario — or, more aptly, Meet the Fockers — as it brings each person's parents together for the first time, with one couple functioning as the "normal" ones, while the other, more carefree folks make the others look even more uptight by comparison. Josh's parents, Cliff and Liddy, played perfectly by Dean Norris and Lisa Kudrow, are loving, quirky parents who inadvertently say inappropriate things but evidently love their son tremendously. Rohan's parents, Sharon and Frank (Edie Falco and Brian Cox), are stiff-upper-lipped, middle-class retiree types, who you'd be forgiven for thinking were deliberately trying to be unlikable. It is clear from the start that this clash of personalities will be played for laughs, and the movie largely succeeds in doing so. Inserting herself squarely in the middle of all this is Rohan's friend Sara (Vivian Bang), a loyal but brash figure who can always be counted on to make things more uncomfortable.

The homeowner, Brenda, played with wonderful kookiness by Parker Posey, is wonderfully weird from the moment we meet her, but she could be brushed off as the stereotypical "hippie" type. Sure, it's weird she's tracing circles around the house with sticks and such, but, whatever. It's a stroke of genius on her part to make the Wi-Fi password a magical incantation that will summon a demon. Who's going to go a whole weekend in the sticks without reading that? Sure enough, this sets off the haunting. A rhythmic banging in the house at night has the three couples speculating as to which of the others is getting lucky, but then Frank gets sick and possessed, causing panic and some very amusing startled outbursts from the characters. The earlier introduction of weed gummies and a gang of yappy little dogs promises plenty of chaotic laughs on top of it all.

'The Parenting' Offers a Fun, Ghost-Filled Ride While Maintaining a Note of Seriousness