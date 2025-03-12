For our next special event screening, Collider is excited to be partnering with Max for a chance to catch their original feature, The Parenting, on the big screen. This horror comedy, penned by Saturday Night Live’s Kent Sublette and directed by Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins), plays on our worst fears—a staycation with the family and a 400-year-old poltergeist—and features a stacked cast. If you want to get your hands on free tickets and join us for the screening and Q&a with Nik Dodani, read on for the full details on how to enter for your chance to win.

Seriously, who has time for a poltergeist in 2025? The Parenting follows boyfriends Rohan (Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn) to the quaint countryside where they’ve planned the perfect weekend getaway to introduce their parents (and maybe even squeeze in a proposal?). Unfortunately, as is to be expected, two families colliding can come with aches and pains, and tensions begin to rise between Rohan’s more traditional folks and Josh’s laid-back parents. To make matters worse, their sprawling rental is haunted by an ancient poltergeist who refuses to let this group sleep easy.

In addition to its leads, Dodani and Flynn, The Parenting rounds out its ensemble cast with Succession’s Brian Cox and The Sopranos’ Edie Falco as Rohan’s parents, Friends’ Lisa Kudrow and Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris as Josh’s, The White Lotus’ Parker Posey as the eccentric manager of the haunted house, and Sullivan & Son’s Vivian Bang as the couple’s meddling best friend.

‘The Parenting’ Screening Details

Don’t miss out on this chance to see the hilarity and horror ensue on a big screen before catching The Parenting streaming on Max. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, join us on Wednesday, March 19, at the Landmark Sunset Theater. The screening will begin at 7 pm, and all guests will be provided free popcorn and soda. After the credits roll, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will moderate a Q&A with Nik Dodani.

How to Get ‘The Parenting’ Tickets

We guarantee you don’t want to miss out on this Max original in a movie theater. For your chance to win tickets to the screening and Q&A, hit this link to provide us with your email address. Be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you, and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. Come hang out with us! We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to March 19, so keep an eye out.

