Brian Cox will always be known for playing the unrelenting business leader Logan Roy in Succession, but his next project will see him team up with a Sopranos star, and it just got an exciting new look. Max has debuted the official trailer for The Parenting, the horror comedy that also stars Breaking Bad veteran Dean Norris and Edie Falco that will be released exclusively on the streamer on March 13. The film follows a couple who rents a countryside house for a weekend with their parents, only to discover there’s a ghost upwards of 400 years old on the property. In addition to Cox, Falco, and Norris, Nik Dodani (Twisters) and Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) have also been set to star as Rohan and Josh in The Parenting.

Kent Sublette wrote the screenplay for The Parenting, and Craig Johnson was tapped to direct the film. Sublette is best known for his work as a head writer and actor on Saturday Night Live, the popular late night show that recently aired its 50th anniversary episode, and he even featured as an actor in an episode of Drake & Josh. As for Johnson, he first made his directorial debut 16 years ago on True Adolescents, the unrated comedy starring Mark Duplass and Bret Loehr that’s available for purchase on Prime Video, and he followed that up five years later with The Skeleton Twins, the R-rated romantic comedy starring Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig alongside Luke Wilson and Ty Burrell. Johnson most recently directed episodes of the new Gossip Girl series, School Spirits, Special, Love Life, and more.

What’s Popular To Watch on Max Right Now?

The most popular movie to watch on Max at the time of writing is Elevation, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Deadpool veteran Morena Baccarin that recently premiered on the platform after a disappointing run at the box office. Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña’s End of Watch, which was directed by David Ayer and hailed as one of the greatest police procedurals of all-time, follows closely behind Elevation in the #2 spot on Max. We Live in Time, the tragic romance drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, is also one of the more popular movies on Max right now, along with Central Intelligence (Dwayne Johsnon).

The Parenting premieres March 13 on Max. Check out the new trailer for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project.