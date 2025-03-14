In the face of a deadly pandemic, a gruff, ex-military grieving father is tasked with delivering a young girl to a group of scientists intent upon experimenting on her for the good of humanity. Meanwhile, monsters lurk. This is not The Last of Us, this is The Passage. And before any accusations of plagiarism arise, The Passage is based on a series of books that predate The Last of Us.

The Passage follows Amy Bellafonte (Saniyya Sidney), an orphaned girl taken to Project Noah by Agent Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) to be experimented on by Doctor Sykes (Caroline Chikezie) and Doctor Lear (Henry Ian Cusick). Their goal? To harness a virus that causes vampirism in hopes of combating an oncoming plague. While the premise may sound familiar, The Passage delivers its unique brand of eerie, thrilling storytelling. So, as you await Season 2 of HBO’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us, now is the perfect time to check out The Passage.

'The Passage' Has a Lot To Offer for 'The Last of Us' Fans

If The Last of Us drew you in with the father/daughter dynamic of Joel and Ellie, you will love The Passage. Tasked with bringing her to Project Noah, Agent Wolgast almost immediately abandons his orders to protect Amy, and it makes him instantly endearing. He's only known this girl for a few hours, and he's already prepared to throw away his entire career to protect her. Amy, for her part, is clever as a fox and just as ride-or-die. These two are so in sync, it would be unbelievable if not for the fantastic familial chemistry Sidney and Gosselaar conjure through their performances.

The creature design for the "virals" — the show's version of vampires, though no one dares call them that — is another standout. Infected with the virus that Project Noah is trying to perfect as a last-ditch effort to combat an oncoming pandemic, these creatures are outwardly ghastly, emotionless, and animalistic. But inwardly, they have a complex telepathic network they use to communicate with each other and get the humans to do their bidding. The Passage is staunchly sci-fi in genre, but there's something very gothic about the virals regardless. When they come to you in visions or dreams, they appear as their best, most beautiful selves. Their voices are soft, lilting, and near-seductive. Trapped (at least for now) within the confines of Project Noah, the virals rely upon manipulating the surrounding humans to try to get what they want.

Even as they stray further and further from their humanity, their motivations remain deeply personal. The virus does not inexorably alter the people it infects, it only heightens what was already there. Tim Fanning (Jamie McShane), also known as patient zero in Project Noah's deep dive into this vampiric virus, leads the virals. But even as he plans for his escape and eventual world domination, he uses his newfound powers to infect Elizabeth Lear (Jennifer Ferrin), wife of his best friend Dr. Lear and the woman he's in love with, with the virus to cure her early-onset Alzheimer's. While many of the characters in the universe consider the virals to be subhuman and the virals consider themselves above humanity, they're just as feeling as the uninfected characters.

'The Passage' Boasts Some Incredible Performances