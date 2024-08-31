Carter Smith’s 2023 film, The Passenger, manages to create a pressure cooker of tension that explodes within the first 20 minutes of the film. The Passenger follows the anxious Randy (Johnny Berchtold) after his coworker, Benson (Kyle Gallner), kidnaps him. Fleeing the law, Benson attempts to therapize Randy, dragging him around town and forcing him to relive and confront painful memories. The Passenger is a character study of Randy wrapped in the disguise of a thriller. Despite this, the opening 20 minutes of the film, prior to Benson kidnapping Randy, are a blend of psychological horror and bloody violence. The rapid changes in genre seamlessly match the progression of events. This mounting friction builds to the explosive bloodshed which kicks off the horror-thriller portion of The Passenger, taking up the bulk of the run time. Fans of gore will find themselves glued to The Passenger’s opening sequence.

‘The Passenger’ Builds Up Tension For Its Explosive Violent Horror

Before The Passenger introduces any bombastic gore, the film prepares its audience by setting their teeth on edge with tension. For the first 15 minutes, the movie tracks Randy as he suffers indignity after indignity when going about his morning. Berchtold plays Randy as submissive, rarely making eye contact and often looking on the verge of tears. By the time the film introduces any blood and guts, the audience feels primed for an emotional explosion. Along with the textual conflict of Randy’s daily agonies, the music and lighting of these first few minutes build out the suspense. The score is quiet and eerie, with any background noise sounding like a horn; every door slam or bell chime is abrasive. When Benson stalks outside after witnessing another round of Randy getting tormented by coworkers Chris (Matthew Laureano) and Jess (Jordan Sherley), the insects buzzing and swarming are almost too loud. The sound design is doing everything it can to stir anxiety in the viewer.

Kyle Gallner Uses a Shot Gun and Gore to Burst the Suspense in ‘The Passenger’

After an unrelenting build-up of tension, The Passenger pulls a bait and switch in which a character bursts the pressure. Considering the camera has, up until this point, exclusively followed Randy, one might expect Randy to be the vehicle through which the first tonal shift occurs. However, once Kyle Gallner’s Benson walks out of the fast food joint at the 14-minute marker, he becomes the focus of the film Somewhat typecast as a teenage psycho from stints on Cold Case’s episode “Rampage,” or Criminal Mind’s “Heathridge Manor,” it may come as no surprise when Benson walks back into his job wielding a shotgun. Gallner’s performance matches the aesthetics of the sequence perfectly. Despite delivering the goriest imagery of the film, Benson is calm, almost apathetic. The long beat where he contemplates Randy after reloading the gun suggests that more than anything, Benson couldn’t be bothered to kill him. Played against Chris’ shock, Jess’ shrieking, and Randy’s trembling and crying, Benson’s chilliness adds an extra level of unease.

The aesthetics of Benson’s rampage emphasize the carnage. The shooting occurs inside the restaurant, where everything is an obnoxious shade of yellow or orange. The characters are all dressed in similarly colored bowling shirts as uniforms. The blood splatter is lurid and messy. While the color palate of the restaurant should have hidden the blood, the mix used in The Passenger is so pigmented and has an almost chunky look to it that the blood pops on the screen. The primary sound used during the killings is Sherely’s impressively shrill screaming. Alongside the bloody facial she gets after Chris is shot, she looks and sounds like a classic scream queen. The lingering shot of Randy and Benson dragging Chris’ bleeding body to the back room is pure '70s nostalgia. The thick blood trail down the linoleum and the sunset colors make it look like a clip from an old staple rather than an underappreciated 2023 release.

Benson wielding the shotgun generates terror to accompany the blood and guts of the sequence. He shoots Chris first with the practical effects selling the reality of the film's gun violence. Chris goes flying backward off the table he’s sitting on, and hits the wall so hard that he lands nearly upside down on the bench with his feet sticking up. While the gunshot is loud, Chris’ physical response to the blast conveys the ultraviolence of the moment more than anything. The Passenger is in many ways an expression of the ennui and disenfranchisement experienced in small-town America. The reality of gun ownership and the ever-present threat of mass shootings are commonplace in such an environment. Much of the terror of this scene comes from how familiar it is to American viewers.

How ‘The Passenger’ Uses This Opener to Impact the Rest of The Movie

Arguably, without the first 20 minutes of The Passenger, one could make the case for the film being just a thriller. The major plot points from here on out are devoted to the film’s primary focus; a character study of Randy. While the rest of the film is peppered with moments of occasional gore, it never reaches the heights achieved in the opener. The primary horror element hanging over the duration of The Passenger is not gore, but rather psychological dread. There is a constant threat of Benson potentially doling out harm to Randy. He is entirely in control of Randy’s personhood, having kidnapped him following the shooting, and he takes full advantage of this fact by dragging him all over town. There are moments when Benson hits or tries to hit Randy. In these scenes, Randy and the viewer flinch. Though the promise of force is enough to make anyone jumpy, it is only so successful in The Passenger because of how the beginning sequence effectively haunts the rest of the film.

Gallner’s cold performance during the shooting is purposefully juxtaposed against the increasingly manic spiral Benson falls into as the movie progresses. If Benson is capable of such brutality while calm, what might he do to Randy and anyone else when visibly upset? This question is the source of much of the aforementioned tension. Randy is kept on his toes and in a state of distress worrying over this, with Randy frequently crying, flinching, and shivering. The opening scene and Berchtold’s convincing performance have the audience holding their breath for over an hour, waiting to see what will become of these men.

Lead-in sequences are essential for setting the tone of any film. Carter Smith uses his 20-minute opener to terrorize his main character and audience. An increasingly hostile sense of suspense builds to a gruesome slaughter over the course of just a few minutes. When the movie switches gears into a thriller, it is impossible to forget the horror that kicked off the film, along with the gritty and garish depiction of violence. If The Passenger had not introduced itself with this flourish of bloody horror, it wouldn't have the threat and psychological horror that hangs over the rest of the film.

The Passenger (2023) Release Date August 4, 2023 Director Carter Smith Cast Merah Benoit , Johnny Berchtold , Betsy Borrego , Angie Dillard Runtime 94 minutes Writers Jack Stanley

