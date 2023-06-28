Get ready for a violent adventure about finding the bravery necessary to face danger, as Paramount Home Entertainment and MGM+ have released the first trailer for their upcoming film, The Passenger. While most stories about a work environment tend to be heartwarming sitcoms filled with charismatic characters, this movie will use the setting for a completely different purpose, in a terrifying thriller about a person losing control. Randy (Johnny Berchtold) is perfectly content fading into the background. But when his coworker Benson (Kyle Gallner) goes on a sudden and violent rampage leaving a trail of destruction in his wake, Randy is forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive.

The project was directed by Carter Smith, as a new way of reminding audiences of how the filmmaker's skills have brought to life plenty of horror stories in the past. Benson's violent impulses tearing the business apart will join a wide variety of scary tales helmed by Smith, and if the previous entries in his filmography are anything to go by, there's no way of telling what will happen to Randy and the rest of the people who cross the threat's path. As an example, last year's Swallowed was about an unconventional premise that required the main characters to swallow birth control preservatives.

Kyle Gallner will star as the unhinged man who loses control and starts attacking everyone around him. Knowing Smith's filmmaking style, there will be a reason as to why Benson is killing people in so many different ways. In the meantime, Randy will be forced to help him with his crimes in order to preserve his life, basically becoming a hostage to the dangerous murderer. Liza Weil will also be a part of the upcoming thriller, serving as a nice change of pace for her career after appearing in two episodes of Westworld.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Horror Powerhouse Has Plenty in Store

There's no doubt that Blumhouse is more than prepared to bring their signature thrills when Passenger becomes available for purchase. While that movie will stream on MGM+ at a later date, the studio is already working on the projects coming to theatres this year. Insidious: The Red Door will bring the Lambert family back for another adventure set within the mysterious Further, while Five Nights at Freddy's will adapt the popular video game from 2014 about a haunted pizzeria. If you're looking for an engaging horror story, there's only one place to look.

You can check out the first official trailer for The Passenger below, before the film releases on digital platforms on August 4: