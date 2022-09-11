Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Patient.Domhnall Gleeson has made a career out of playing grounded, affable characters that mothers would love to have their daughters date. The Irish actor aptly fits the bill when casting directors have been in need of a winsome young man with cherubic looks and boyish charm. So getting to see him take a creepy turn in FX's new psychological thriller, The Patient, is a welcome departure. A closer look at his career actually shows that this type of role was a long time in the making. It's the latest in what has been a slow but steady movement in his choices that show off the Irish actor's development and range. Over the last twenty years with roles in films like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, About Time, Unbroken, Ex Machina, the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and now his latest project, Gleeson's evolution wearing both the white and black hat is an ongoing trend.

Now 39 years old, most of us were introduced to the red-headed actor in the wildly popular Potter films (2001-2010) as Ron Weasley's oldest brother, Bill. Though the part was small, it was the first of several roles that portrayed Gleeson as a well-meaning, wholesome, boy-next-door type. That image was reinforced with the release of About Time, a fun romantic comedy that saw Gleeson time travel as he vied for the affection of Mary (Rachel McAdams) over and over again trying to get it right.

The following year, he appeared in two films that would begin to add different layers to his repertoire as he began to shed the boyish tag and graduate into heavier more mature roles. In Unbroken, a film written by the Coen Brothers, Gleeson really starts to flex his muscle, shouldering a much heavier psychological load as Lieutenant Russell "Phil" Phillips, an American army officer captured by the Japanese during World War II and held captive as a prisoner of war for a tortuous 47 days. It was the wider audience's first look at his dramatic chops. In Ex Machina, Gleeson's computer coder character, Caleb Smith, is the testing lab rat turned saboteur to Oscar Isaac's Nathan Bateman in a dark examination of the dangers of experimenting with artificial intelligence, marking his first real foray into the psychological thriller genre. In 2015, Gleeson made his evolution into creepiness almost complete by taking a bold leap into the Star Wars universe as the villainous General Armitage Hux dueling with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) for control of the evil First Order.

In The Patient, Gleeson takes bits of all these characters in his turn as Sam Fortner, a remarkable amalgam of nuanced psychotic with a childlike need to please his psychiatrist and captive, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell). After weeks of traditional therapy has had little effect on the troubled Sam, he decides that he needs to turn things up a notch and get Strauss's undivided attention. So, of course, that means Sam needs to knock him out and hold him hostage in his basement chained to the floor. In a sparsely-filled, wood-paneled room with little more than a small mattress, the two are able to engage in isolation with no distractions.

After some understandable trepidation on the part of the doctor, the sessions get underway and Sam reveals that he has a compulsion for killing people, and would like some professional help in order for him to conquer these tendencies. It sounds simple enough, but there's nothing simple about Sam. Perhaps the most chilling aspect of Gleeson's serial killer, known to the public as "John Doe," is the almost puerile innocence in which he operates. He's eerily cordial while being straightforward in conveying his problems and desire to do better while seemingly unaware of the horror that he has instilled in his therapist. The whole thing gives off a very Norman Bates in Psycho kind of vibe, as we're introduced to his mother who lives upstairs in the house and is shockingly at ease with her son's actions as they begin a little family therapy and Sam goes into more detail about his abuse at the hands of his father.

Each day, Sam calmly brings Strauss a selection of different cuisines to sample and slowly reveals the nature of his crimes and his modus operandi. Gleeson is terrific at allowing the tension between the two to build, but also keeping you on that precipice of knowing that at any moment he may become completely untethered and do horrible things to his captive. This is the level of creepy that makes The Patient work. Strauss is tasked with somehow managing to keep his patient from coming emotionally unglued while he, himself, is under extreme duress. There is a feeling that as Strauss slowly and calmly delivers advice, the very next word that comes out of his mouth may be what sets Sam off. This is taut psychological thrills at its very best and executed perfectly between Gleeson and Carell. Is it truly therapy being offered, or is it just an effort to placate Sam long enough to hatch a plan to escape?

After watching the first three episodes of the ten-episode limited series, we're quite confident in declaring that we love where this "creepy" career arch has landed Gleeson, and seeing more of it would be a good thing.

The Patient premieres new episodes every Tuesday on FX on Hulu.