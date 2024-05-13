The Big Picture Ryan Phillippe and Kate Beckinsale team up for a twisted thriller in The Patient.

The movie is directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, with production having recently wrapped in Alabama.

Phillippe will next be seen in Prime Video's Motorheads, while Beckinsale stars in Stolen Girl.

After starring in The Locksmith last year, Ryan Phillippe is ready to embark on another mind-bending thriller. His next project is called The Patient, in which he will be sharing the screen alongside Kate Beckinsale. According to the official logline, the film follows a patient in a hospital who has no recollection of how he ended up there and soon begins to suspect that his doctor is manipulating him in order to protect a politician. According to a first-look image shared with Deadline, featuring Phillippe in a hospital bed wearing headgear, the actor will be playing the patient and Beckinsale will take on the role of the inscrutable doctor.

Kelly Greyson (Sleeping Dogs) and David Cade (A Little White Lie) round out the thriller's cast, which will be led by director and screenwriter Mukunda Michael Dewil. Producers on board are Robert Ogden Barnum of The Barnum Picture Company, as well as Benaroya Pictures CEO and International Film Trust Founder Michael Benaroya. Both worked together in two other films: Margin Call and Lawless. Raja Collins is also a producer on the team, and her previous producing credit was American Sicario.

The under-the-radar project wrapped principal photography in Alabama at the beginning of this year, and it is launching in the Cannes market with International Film Trust, Benaroya's sales agency. This is what the producer shared about the film:

“With its twisted thriller ride and outstanding cast, 'The Patient' is exactly the type of project for which we’re always on the lookout. Ryan and Kate are terrific actors that resonate with distributors worldwide.”

Where Can We See Ryan Phillippe and Kate Beckinsale Next?

It isn't the first time that Philippe has worked with The Patient's director. Their previous collaborations include Collide and Prey, which premiered in theaters on March 15. Up next on the actor's plate is starring in the Prime Video drama Motorheads, which will be centered on a group of misfits who connect over their love of cars and racing. The show's production process began in March, with Phillippe confirming the news via Instagram. The Cruel Intentions alum will play Logan, a former NASCAR mechanic who owns an auto body shop in Ironwood, Pennsylvania. The character will be trying to keep his business afloat and will have conflicting emotions about living in the shadow of his brother, Christian Maddox.

As for Beckinsale, who recently starred alongside Brian Cox in 2022's Prisoner's Daughter, it was announced that she will be joining a kidnap thriller entitled Stolen Girl. According to Deadline, the film started pre-production last month in Italy.

The release date for The Patient hasn't been confirmed yet, but keep an eye on Collider for future updates. See the new image below.