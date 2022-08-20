In today’s time, thanks to streaming services, the world of entertainment is so much easier to access, and for many, it is an escape from their monotonous lives. The audience gets to immerse themselves in fresh narratives, place themselves in other people's situations, and experience thrilling occurrences that would otherwise be impossible. While there is a multitude of options available in various genres that caters to the need for escapism, one sub-genre that does not fit the requirement is the genre of the psychological thriller. It may not be the most populated genre in terms of the number of works under its banner but is very much sought out despite offering the exact opposite of what people might consume to escape their daily lives.

The reason for the demand for this genre is that despite its nature, who doesn't love the thrilling suspense, the terrifying anticipation of what will happen next, and the amazing feeling of a twist they never saw coming? And while watching psychological thrillers isn't the most relaxing activity, it's work from this particular genre that has the viewer on the edge of their seats, waiting with bated breath. Psychological thrillers stand out for their format because they tend to be more concerned with the inner thoughts and feelings of protagonists and antagonists whose sense of reality is uncomfortably close to slipping. They feel much closer to reality because they leverage the power of the audience's fear, bringing it out on the screen in vivid details, leaving it to the viewer to either overcome it or be more attuned to the realities of the outside world and human nature.

One upcoming work belonging to the psychological thriller genre being brought to the viewer’s screen is The Patient, created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, who had previously collaborated on the acclaimed FX drama The Americans. The duo is making a comeback with The Patient after their first TV endeavor concluded in 2018.

What Is the Plot of The Patient?

The Patient is a story of a psychotherapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) held hostage by his patient named Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who later confesses to being a serial killer. In an unusual demand, Sam wants Alan to stop his homicidal compulsions as part of their therapy. Alan needs to calm Sam's agitated mind in order to prevent him from killing again, but Sam's refusal to talk about important matters and the need to survive himself makes this extremely difficult. Alone in confinement, Alan digs up memories of his former therapist, Charlie, and struggles with storms of his personal repressed issues, including the recent death of his wife, Beth, and the tragic alienation from his devout son, Ezra. During his time in captivity, Alan learns not just how strong Sam's urge is, but also how difficult it will be for him to mend the split in his own family. With little time left, Alan fiercely tries to stop Sam before he either becomes involved in Sam's killings or, worse yet, becomes a target himself.

The Patient will highlight Steve Carell's exceptional talents as an actor, producer, and creative partner, with Field's and Weisberg's creative insights and their great understanding of characters and a well-thought-out narrative on full display.

Is There a Trailer For The Patient?

The series trailer was released on FX Networks YouTube on July 14 and was successful in creating a buzz amongst the audience. The trailer introduces the audience to the main two characters with a normal therapy session between an agitated patient, Sam Fortner, and his new therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss. It then continues to establish Alan's backstory and his reasons for choosing to become a therapist while interspersing them with a few moments from his personal life, with the loss of his wife highlighted in the trailer in a jump cut edit.

The creepy tone of the teaser soon picks up and the scene from the session is shown again as Alan tries to reassure Sam that he can be helped because he is ready to come to therapy to keep “hammering away at the hard things”; and right in the next few seconds, Sam’s bigger problems are revealed: his compulsion to kill people. With this confession, flashes of Sam's life are presented as the ominous music and the montage edit together create the bone-chilling mood for the rest of the trailer.

Soon after, the sessions are no longer being held in a professional setting and the patient seems to have an upper hand with the therapist now kidnapped and chained to a chair. While Alan tries to keep his calm through his demeanor, his voice betrays him revealing his nervousness. The trailer narrative concludes with a survival race that begins as Alan finds himself in a close-to-death situation with Sam not showing any signs of improvement.

Who Is in the Cast of The Patient?

The series has a very stellar cast lineup. The renowned actor, Steve Carell (The Office) will be playing the role of Alexander Strauss, as part of the primary cast. Domnhall Gleeson (Run) is another huge name joining Carell in the series and will be playing Sam: the patient/serial killer. The show also features, Laura Niemi (This Is Us) as Alan's recently deceased wife Beth, Andrew Leeds (The Conners) as Alan’s estranged son Ezra, David Alan Grier (The Cool Kids) as Alan’s old therapist Charlie, Linda Emond (Succession) as Sam's mother Candace, and Alex Rich (Glow).

When Is The Patient Coming Out?

As part of what's new on Hulu in August, The Patient will be making its US debut on Tuesday, August 30 exclusively on Hulu. The first two episodes of the limited series will be available on the streaming platform right away, with the next eight episodes following every week starting September 6 until the finale on October 25.

Where To Watch The Patient?

Hulu FX is exclusively hosting the limited show's premiere so, in all regions where Hulu FX is available, the series will be streaming. Fortunately, Hulu offers free trials, so even non-subscribers will be able to watch The Patient. For a regular membership to the streaming service, anybody can acquire one for $6.99 per month with ads or $12.99 per month without them.

How Many Episodes Are There in The Patient?

The Patient is set to contain 10 episodes with each episode having a duration of 30 minutes on average. The title for the first four episodes has been revealed and are "Intake'', ''Alan Learns to Meditate'', ''Issues'', and ''Company'' respectively.

In the first episode, Alan Strauss will be seen grieving the loss of his wife and will accept a mysterious new patient. A decision that ties them closely together will transform their professional relationship as they struggle with very different issues. The second episode will focus on Sam Fortner exploring his motivation for seeking therapy in further detail, but Dr. Strauss is unwilling to let him continue their sessions. The truth about the house will be revealed when a growing feeling of not being alone gradually develops.

Apart from the titles, and the brief description for the first two episodes not much has been revealed about the episodic storyline for the following episodes and viewers have the opportunity to go into the series, ready to be surprised.