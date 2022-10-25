[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for The Patient.]In watching the FX psychological thriller series The Patient (streaming at Hulu), about a therapist kidnapped by the serial killer patient who wants to curb his homicidal urges, its ending seemed like an inevitable train racing toward an unthinkable conclusion. As their own histories and family dysfunctions were exposed, Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) did everything he could to connect with Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) and keep him from murdering anyone else, but every day he remained chained to the floor made it more difficult for him to see a way out. And while the glimmers of hope seemed increasingly elusive, Alan pushed Sam to decide just how far he was willing to go to achieve his desired goal.

During this spoiler-filled interview with Collider, show creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans) dug deep into their decisions for the finale and how they got to the ending that they did. They talked about whether they always knew what the characters’ fates would be, how they got to the story’s ending, what they enjoyed about creating a character like Sam, and the relief they felt in seeing what Carell and Gleeson brought to these roles.

Collider: I’m so glad to talk to you about this because I feel like I need therapy after seeing this finale. So, thank you for scarring me permanently. I appreciate that.

JOEL FIELDS: It’s what we do.

JOE WEISBERG: FX should have sent out certificates for a therapy session with the press kits.

FIELDS: Yeah, we should have been sponsored by that therapy app. Steve [Carell] and Domhnall [Gleeson] would be good spokesmen for that.

Image via FX on Hulu

At what point in the development of this series did you know what your ending would be? Did you always know that this is what Sam would do, and that this is what Alan’s fate would be? Did you always know that this is what would happen?

WEISBERG: There’s a long answer and a short answer. The short answer is yes, we did always know.

FIELDS: The longer answer is that we tried to escape it. We tried to not do this ending.

WEISBERG: It was so horrible, we wanted to not do it, but our initial instinct was right. And also, even though we really did know he would die, we didn’t know how. We had so many versions of it. We almost drove ourselves insane, and the only recompense is that we got to the one we liked.

Did you figure all of that out before you started shooting, or did you not want to think about it, since it was so hard to get to where you knew you ultimately had to go?

FIELDS: Well, it wasn’t that we didn’t wanna think about it. It was that we were starting shooting. We had the 10 scripts written, but we didn’t feel like we had our ending right, on the day we started shooting. In fact, before we started shooting, we read all nine episodes with the cast. As for the 10th episode, we said, “We’ll be back to you on that.” And then, as we were shooting, we kept writing different iterations of the ending.

What was the thing that made you realize you finally hit the ending you wanted?

FIELDS: I remember the moment. We had a bunch of different ideas that we were moving around and moving around. We were doing a lot of flying back and forth between L.A. and our homes on the East Coast. We were shooting in L.A., so we were flying back and forth. We were at the airport and we were sitting on the flight. We were wearing our masks, but talking to each other. I was in front of Joe. Joe was sitting behind me. We were talking about and pitching these ideas. The flight kept getting delayed, so we were just talking, talking, talking. After two hours, they finally said, “You know what? Just get off this plane. This plane is not going anywhere.” So then, we got off the plane and were like, “Are we going to make it home to our families?” We were standing at the other gate, waiting for the other plane for another couple hours, and in that delay, we finally put all the pieces together and got to a place, at that point, where we said, “That’s it. This is the only ending it can be.” It was all thanks to American Airlines having a flight delay, which was rare because they did a great job for us. Not only did they do a great job getting us back and forth, over the course of the show, but they did a great job with whatever that delay was that got us to the moment of finding the right ending.

Image via FX on Hulu

At any point in that time that you’re moving around the airport talking about serial killers and therapists, was anyone like, “Who are you guys? What are you doing?”

WEISBERG: It’s funny you ask that because we are often in airports, talking and usually walking, which really reduces the degree to which people can eavesdrop. We have mastered a mutter that nobody who’s further than six inches away could possibly understand. Once, I remember that we were at an airport, muttering to each other and walking and pacing, and we came this close to missing our flight because we got so distracted.

FIELDS: I’ll tell you one other airplane story. One time, during The Americans, we were working on some scene – and this is bizarre because you’ve seen The Americans – we were laughing so hard while we were writing this scene on the flight that the flight attendant came up to us and said that some of the other passengers would like us to please not laugh so loud.

WEISBERG: Yeah, we got in trouble. We’re in our fifties, and we got in trouble.

FIELDS: We got in trouble for mayhem. So, we’re sorry to whoever that was.

WEISBERG: That was not thoughtful of us and we need to be better passengers. On a plane, you can get in trouble for being happy.

As the ones inside the mind of Sam, and as the ones who created him, what was it like to live in that space while you were doing this show? It seems like there are a lot of things going on in that guy’s head that you don’t necessarily want to hang around in for too long.

WEISBERG: I liked being in that head. I found it super interesting and compelling and challenging. Sometimes when we were watching the show, after it had been shot and we were editing, I related to Sam, especially when he was talking about some of his struggles with wanting to be like other humans and feeling like he couldn’t be. I felt very connected to that, from different stages in my life. So, it was great to take a serial killer, where normally you don’t go to those places, and go to the places of connection.

FIELDS: When you’re writing, you have to embody the character, in a sense. You have to relate to it, in order for it to feel true. But I don’t think it’s exactly the same way that an actor does, where they have to fully experience it and live with that darkness. You’re bouncing between all the characters and you’re inside of it, but you’re outside of it, at the same time. It was actually really fun to work on this show. In fact, after the first two episodes dropped, I got a call from a dear old friend whom I hadn’t heard from in a bit. He wanted to tell me that he had seen the show and that he really liked it. And then, he said, “So, are you okay?” And I said, “Yeah, I’m fine.” And he said, “It seems like were you in a really dark place when you wrote that.” And I said, “No, Joe and I had fun.”

Image via FX

He was like, “Is this a cry for help?”

FIELDS: Yeah, exactly.

WEISBERG: The fundamental notion of a serial killer who wants to get better, the gamble there was that the audience would have the same experience as us and that would humanize him enough.

When you gave the finale script to the actors, what was the reaction you got from them? How did they feel about how all of this would end up?

FIELDS: As I recall, we had a very positive response, creatively, with the actors. I recall Steve feeling bad for the character, but understanding. He was like, “I’ve really gotten to like this guy. This is really upsetting, but it is what it has to be.” But he liked it. Steve liked it, creatively, but he probably didn’t like it, given that he had been embodying Alan Strauss for a couple months, at that point.

The final episode has such a sense of dread to it. There are these small glimmers of hope where you convince yourself watching it that maybe there’s a way that Dr. Strauss is going to get out of all of this. What was it like to shoot that whole episode? How was it to actually shoot the moment where Sam strangles Alan? Was the mood very different on those days?

FIELDS: I think the mood on set remained the same throughout, which was just a positive, affable, and really focused on the work kind of place. I don’t think people got lost in it. I don’t think the mood of the scenes necessarily bled over. That said, being on set for that Sabbath dinner, with Alan, his daughter and her family, and his son and his family, and the in-laws, and the kids, and singing that song before the prayer after the meal, there was an enormous amount of joy that did bleed through, for them and certainly for us.

There’s definitely a lot going on in the finale episode and you really balance it all.

WEISBERG: It’s also the question of, are there too many endings? There are a lot of endings, in a sense. Normally, our instinct would’ve been that it seemed like a lot. But no matter how many times we wrote it, and then looked at it after it was shot, it all felt to us that it flowed and worked and answered the questions that people would want answered. I think we were nervous that we’d see it and be like, “We’re gonna have to take at least one of those wrap-ups out.” But we didn’t.

Image via FX Networks

At first, I wasn’t sure how I felt about the conversations that Dr. Straus was having with his friend, that are essentially in his own mind. Initially, it seemed a little bit jarring because it felt so different from the room and the environment that he was really in, but then I became fascinated by just watching Steve Carell and David Alan Grier together. Why did that feel like a necessary device? What led you to that? Did you add more of that as you saw them together?

WEISBERG: They’re fun, right? It’s funny to hear you describe it that way because it actually provides that break. The show is very intense and dark and painful, and then it does lighten up. It’s not that it’s not intense too, but you get a little break from your own suffering, as a viewer. It came out for something very specific, which was that you could only guess what Alan was thinking. At first, that seemed like a virtue. But then, it reached a point where the different possibilities of what he might be thinking were too confusing, and it became hard to track the story. We were like, “Well, this could solve that, and be super interesting and fun.”

It seems as though, after everything that’s happened and after taking Alan’s life, that Sam maybe feels some sense of guilt or at least some regret for what he did. He seems to at least finally understand that maybe Dr. Strauss was right and he’s not going to stop unless he’s actually physically stopped. Is chaining himself up and giving his mother the key really the effective answer? Did you think, at all, about what happens after that?

FIELDS: What we like is that people can think about what happens after that. That’s one of the things we like about that ending.

WEISBERG: There are different possibilities. If Sam killed himself, there are no other possibilities. This could go some different ways.

How do you view that relationship between Sam and his mother? Do you see that as a toxic relationship? Is she just as responsible as he is? How did you view that relationship?

FIELDS: I don’t think it’s for us to label it, in any of those ways. In terms of her responsibility, clearly she’s responsible, in that she could have ended this, at any time, as soon as she knew. She bears responsibility for some of this, for sure. Our job was to try to understand her and to try to express that relationship in a way that felt true to who each of those characters would be.

Was it always important to you guys to really give a sense of closure to Alan’s kids? They could have never known what happened, and yet you very clearly make sure that they are aware of what happened to their father. What got you to that point? What led you to make that choice?

WEISBERG: You know what? We considered that, and it felt like something was missing. It was maybe hard to put our finger on, at first. As you said, it’s certainly plausible. It’d be easy to believe that. But when we came up with this idea, it drew this thread between them that Alan goes through this whole series of things, to get him to the point where he says things he finally says to Sam, in the way he challenges him, and where Alan makes the choices he makes. By drawing that thread to the kids at the end, all of that became more real. I’m talking about my reaction to it. I don’t want to put too much in the audience’s mind, but it actualized it in the world, in a way that felt very organic and emotional.

FIELDS: Also, just from a storytelling standpoint, it connects the action of his talk therapy with Sam and the relationship that he built with Sam, to all those thoughts that he’s had about his kids, to the fact that when he makes his decision about what his final act is going to be there, the choice to sit down and write that letter and leave it there to be found indicates something about what he felt about his relationship with Sam, who Sam was, and who Sam had become. All those threads seemed to connect for us.

WEISBERG: In other words, Sam has a choice too. Sam didn’t have to deliver that letter.

Image via FX Networks

What was it like to watch the work that Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson did throughout this? What was it like to see the choices they made, in bringing this to life?

FIELDS: The beginning of the feeling is a huge wave of relief that you feel when you see it, and then you have an appreciation for their work and for the fact that they’re finding such richness in the material and things that even we hadn’t seen. That appreciation continues, as you then dig into those performances in editing and start to put the show together, in that way. Their artistry and craftsmanship in bringing these characters to life was a beautiful thing to watch.

WEISBERG: I don’t think we felt this on The Americans, for example, but with this show, it was such an odd concept and situation, and there was a genuine concern, on our part, that it might only work on the page. It was a little bit terrifying because, if you do all this and make it and there’s a fundamental reason why it’s not gonna work, you’re dead. So, to watch Steve and Domhnall then make this very tricky, complex thing not just work, but make you feel it so completely, it was not just great, it was a huge relief.

FIELDS: All that’s true, but that’s not the first time we needed that relief. For example, when Clark married Martha and Elizabeth showed up as his sister, we were quite worried that might not work too, and look what they did with that.

WEISBERG: Yes, that was insane.

FIELDS: We’ve many times been in the position of somewhere between taking big risks and just putting ourselves in the hands of great actors who can take these situations that would otherwise be bananas, and finding truth in them that makes them really dimensional and real. It’s funny, Joe and I sometimes say, if you look around in the real world, you’ll see that people are so unbelievable. People are just really strange and interesting. Our normal is not normal, and that is something that’s cool to explore and celebrate.

The Patient is available to stream at Hulu.