Ahead of its August release, FX has shared the official trailer for their new psychological thriller The Patient, which, in the ultimate "I can fix him" scenario, Steve Carell plays a therapist who tries to help a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson). The limited series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes premiering on August 30.

With its first few musical notes, the trailer establishes its eerie vibe as Alan Strauss (Carell) begins a session with a new patient, Sam Fortner (Gleeson), who appears rather irritated. We then learn that Alan has been dealing with some heaviness of his own as he shares his motivations for becoming a therapist, which are paired with a few scenes of his personal life. The trailer returns to the session, with Alan trying to offer come encouragement to Sam. As he does, flashes of Sam's life are shown along with a more frenetic and chilling backing track. The pair soon change locations for their sessions, and while Alan appears relatively calm on the outside, his voice betrays his fear. The trailer heads into a fast-paced race for survival as Alan finds himself in an increasingly dangerous environment and overall situation. Meanwhile, Sam seems to be making little effort at bettering himself.

The Patient centers around Alan, a therapist who takes on a new patient, Sam. Partway into their first session together, Sam reveals that he's a serial killer. His main request is that Alan help him tamp down his homicidal urges, but rather than help willingly, Alan becomes Sam's hostage. As Alan tries to help Sam, he soon realizes that Sam's resistance to delving deeper into his psyche may threaten his survival. Throughout Alan's captivity, he confronts his own unresolved past, facing memories of his former therapist, the death of his wife, and his estrangement with his son. With the clock winding down, Alan rushes to stop Sam before he becomes an accomplice to Sam's murders or ends up as a Sam's next victim.

The Patient stars Carell, Gleeson, Linda Edmond, David Alan Grier, Laura Niemi, Alex Rich, and Andrew Leeds. Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg wrote the series and executive produce alongside Carell, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu, and Chris Long. Long, Kevin Bray, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton serve as directors. The show was produced by FX Productions.

The Patient releases on Hulu on August 30. Check out the trailer below: