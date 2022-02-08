The Patient has added another actor to its ever-increasing roster of stars. Variety reports that the FX limited series has nabbed former GLOW star Alex Rich in a yet-to-be revealed recurring role.

Rich is the newest member of a cast that so far includes Steve Carell (The Office), Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Linda Emond (The Unforgivable), Laura Niemi (Those Who Wish Me Dead), and Andrew Leeds (The Conners). The Patient comes from the creative team behind FX’s The Americans, Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, who will serve the new series as both writers and executive producers. Along with leading The Patient in the starring role, Carell will join Weisberg and Fields as an executive producer alongside Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu, and Chris Long. Kevin Bray, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and Long will each direct, putting their own personal touches on each 30-minute episode of the series.

First given the green light at FX in October 2021, The Patient will follow the story of a psychotherapist (Carell) who takes on a new client (Gleeson) with dark secrets. The patient soon reveals himself to be a serial killer and forces the psychotherapist to help him sort through his murderous instincts before he unleashes his sadistic urges on the doctor. A life altering situation in any event, the psychotherapist soon finds himself in even deeper water as he attempts to untangle the disturbed mind of his killer client. Through picking apart the murderer’s trauma, the doctor must face his own demons and grief that he has yet to deal with.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Domhnall Gleeson Joins Steve Carell in FX’s ‘The Patient’

While his appearance in Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series GLOW, which centered around a group of up and coming female wrestlers, is what Rich is best known for, the actor has previously nabbed several roles in television and film. Prior to GLOW, Rich gained notoriety for his portrayal of a young Pablo Picasso in the National Geographic anthology series, Genius: Picasso. The actor starred alongside Antonio Banderas in the series that took a deep dive into the legendary painter’s life. Along with his parts in television, Rich has also snagged several leading roles in films including The Honor List and We Broke Up.

So far, The Patient is shaping up to be a great new series with a terrific line up of talent. Adding in the stellar team of writers to pen out the show’s dramatic and pulse pounding storyline, it looks like FX has another winner on its hands. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more information on The Patient as it becomes available.

Steve Carell to Star in ‘The Patient’ Limited Series About a Therapist Trying to Cure a Serial Killer The series comes from the showrunners of ‘The Americans.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email