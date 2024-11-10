Mel Gibson fans, brace yourselves—The Patriot, one of the actor's most iconic films, is set to leave Prime Video this December. Directed by Roland Emmerich, The Patriot follows Gibson as Benjamin Martin, a reluctant war hero who takes up arms to protect his family and join the fight against British forces. With its sweeping cinematography, historical drama, and gripping action sequences, the film has remained a favourite for fans of epic war dramas. Gibson’s portrayal of Martin, a character torn between his pacifist principles and the desire for vengeance after the loss of his son, is often cited as one of his most intense and impactful roles. The movie also stars Heath Ledger in an early breakout role as Martin’s son, Gabriel.

The film holds a 62% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 137 reviews to date. While the film was generally appreciated for the incredible action set pieces, the musical score, and Gibson's leading man performance, there was some criticism over its historical accuracy and portrayal of events. That said, the performances of Gibson and Ledger are a standout and the film’s emotional core, centered around family and the cost of war, struck a chord with viewers.

What Else is Mel Gibson Working on Right Now?

Gibson is a busy man at the moment. In the immediate future, he has Flight Risk, an action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg which is due to release on January 24, 2025. Gibson serves as the director of the film. He is also actively developing The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, a sequel to the 2004 film, on which he is also directing and co-writing the script with Randall Wallace. Filming is expected to begin in early 2025.

Gibson is set to direct and reprise his role as Martin Riggs in the fifth installment of the Lethal Weapon franchise. Following the passing of original director Richard Donner, Gibson took on the directing role. While specific plot details are under wraps, the film aims to honour Donner's legacy, while delivering another fitting installment of the action comedy franchise beloved by fans.

The Patriot leaves Prime Video next month. Take the opportunity while you can to watch one of Mel Gibson's finest performances, and to get a look at a young Heath Ledger before he hit the big time. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on what Mel Gibson is up to next.