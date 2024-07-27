The Big Picture Roland Emmerich shared insights on directing Mel Gibson & Heath Ledger in The Patriot, and describing Gibson as a "very angry guy deep down."

At San Diego Comic-Con this Friday, Collider’s Steve Weintraub hosted a riveting panel featuring directors Roland Emmerich and Antoine Fuqua. Among the highlights at the Directors on Directing panel was Emmerich sharing his experience working with Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger on the historical epic The Patriot. Emmerich provided fascinating insights into the casting process and his nervousness about directing such a high-profile project. The director also didn’t hold back when discussing his experiences with Gibson, describing him as "a very angry guy deep down." That candid remark set the tone for a series of revealing anecdotes about the making of The Patriot. Discussing his apprehensions about the film, Emmerich revealed, "So I was really, really nervous to shoot The Patriot because I said, ‘Oh, Mel Gibson is an Oscar-nominated actor…’”

One of the most intriguing parts of Emmerich’s story involved the casting of the film’s co-lead. Emmerich initially faced resistance in his choice of Heath Ledger for the role of Gabriel Martin. “The first problem I had was that I wanted Heath Ledger instead of another actor. I naturally had to call [Mel] and say, ‘I kind of like the other guy.’ Then he said, ‘Well, you’re the director.’ And hangs up on me. True story. I said, ‘Okay.’ And Heath said yes. This was a yes for me. [Laughs] Only my sister was with me, and everybody else wanted to have the other guy.”

Despite initial doubts from the rest of the team, Emmerich’s decision to cast Ledger was soon validated. “After three days, he actually told me, ‘You were right because this guy will be a major star.’” The anecdote not only highlighted Emmerich’s directorial intuition but also underscored Ledger’s undeniable talent, which would soon catapult him to international stardom.

What is 'The Patriot' About?

Image via Sony

Released in 2000, The Patriot tells the story of Benjamin Martin, a reluctant hero swept into the American Revolutionary War when his family is threatened. The film, directed by Emmerich and starring Gibson, was both a critical and commercial success. It showcased Emmerich’s adeptness at blending intense battle sequences with poignant personal drama.

Gibson’s performance as Benjamin Martin earned acclaim, further solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s leading actors before his fall from grace. Meanwhile, The Patriot served as a significant stepping stone for Heath Ledger, who would go on to deliver iconic performances in films like Brokeback Mountain and The Dark Knight.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive coverage from San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where we bring you the latest insights and revelations from the world of entertainment.