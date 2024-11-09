Mel Gibson will always be known for his work starring in and directing Braveheart, the period epic which won five Oscars, but just a few years later he starred in another war film that's making headlines on streaming. Gibson stars alongside Heath Ledger in The Patriot, the historical epic that is currently in the Prime Video top 10 before it leaves the platform at the end of the month. The Patriot follows a peaceful farmer named Benjamin Martin (Gibson) who leads a Colonial Militia during the American Revolution after a British officer murders his son. The Patriot also stars Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs, and Chris Cooper, and currently sits at a 61% score from critics and an 82% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Patriot was written by Robert Rodat and directed by Roland Emmerich. Rodat is best known for his work on Saving Private Ryan, the classic war film starring Tom Hanks that won five Oscars, and he also wrote the scripts for Fly Away Home and Tell Tale, two 90s films starring Patrick Swayze and Jeff Daniels. As for Emmerich, he most recently directed Moonfall, the sci-fi thriller starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, and he also directed Midway, the war epic starring Ed Skrein and Woody Harrelson. He is also famous for his work on other disaster movies, such as Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence, and he also directed The Day After Tomorrow and 2012. Emmerich has next been tapped to direct Maya Lord, an upcoming action film in production, but the cast for Maya Lord is being kept under wraps.

What Else Has Mel Gibson Been in Lately?

Mel Gibson recently played the recurring role of Cormac O'Connor in The Continental, the John Wick spin-off series streaming on Peacock. He also teamed up with Mark Wahlberg in 2022 for Father Stu, the biopic that is streaming on Hulu. He also teamed up with Mason Thames and 50 Cent for Monster Summer and Boneyard, two horror and mystery films both available for purchase on Prime Video. Gibson has also been confirmed to star in Leo from Toledo but little is known about the project at this time.

Gibson has also been confirmed to star in Leo from Toledo but little is known about the project at this time.

The Patriot In this historical drama, a peaceful farmer and former soldier is drawn back into battle when the Revolutionary War reaches his doorstep. Driven by a desire to protect his family and haunted by his past, he leads a militia against the British, becoming a key figure in America's fight for independence. Director Roland Emmerich Cast Mel Gibson , Heath Ledger , Joely Richardson , Jason Isaacs , Chris Cooper , TchÃ©ky Karyo , Rene Auberjonois , Lisa Brenner Runtime 165 Minutes Writers Robert Rodat Budget $110 million

