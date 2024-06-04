The Big Picture Exciting news for Peaky Blinders fans: Netflix has greenlit a feature film with Cillian Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby.

Tom Harper is set to direct the untitled film from a script written by series creator Steven Knight. Production is set to begin later this year.

Plot details remain under wraps, but hints suggest the story will be set during World War II.

It's the news that fans of the Shelby family have been eagerly awaiting: Netflix has officially greenlit a Peaky Blinders feature film, marking the return of Oscar winner Cillian Murphy as the iconic Tommy Shelby, as per Deadline. This long-anticipated development follows years of speculation and hints, finally giving the Peaky faithful a reason to celebrate. Helming the untitled film will be Tom Harper, known for his work on Heart of Stone, The Aeronauts, and War & Peace. Harper is no stranger to the Peaky Blinders world, having directed the latter half of Season 1. Production is slated to begin later this year, based on a script by series creator Steven Knight.

In March, Knight told Birmingham World that the movie was moving forward with Murphy onboard. Although he had previously hinted at a film in interviews, this marks the first official confirmation from a studio. While plot details and further casting remain under wraps, Knight has hinted that the story will be set during World War II, promising a new and intense chapter in the Shelby saga.

Murphy expressed his excitement, stating, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans." Harper shared similar sentiments, reflecting on his initial work with the series. He said:

"When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Knight added his enthusiasm, saying, "I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

How Successful Is 'Peaky Blinders'?

Peaky Blinders first aired in 2013 on BBC Two in the UK, with Netflix picking up international streaming rights in 2014. The show moved to BBC One in 2019, following its BAFTA win for Best Drama after Season 4. Over its six-season run, which concluded in 2022, Peaky Blinders became a global phenomenon, renowned for its exceptionally stylish view of the Shelby family's criminal exploits.

The series finale saw Tommy Shelby settling many scores, including the dramatic demise of his cousin Michael (Finn Cole), and ultimately riding off into the sunset on a white steed after entrusting the family business to his sister Ada (Sophie Rundle). Now, with the movie on the horizon, fans can look forward to seeing where Tommy's journey takes him next.

