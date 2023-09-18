In 2017, directors DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman released Loving Vincent, a tremendous undertaking that includes 65,000 frames of film which were oil painted by hand to look like the work of Vincent van Gogh. Loving Vincent was a remarkable testament to the incredible painter, bringing his work to life in a fascinating and stunning way unlike we’d ever seen before in a film that rightfully earned an Academy Award nomination. Six years later, the Welchmans have returned with The Peasants, another unbelievably ambitious project that was filmed in live action and then painted over with 40,000 oil paintings. While the subject matter is far more obscure than the paintings of one of the world’s most famous painters, the result is equally as extraordinary.

What Is 'The Peasants' About?

Image via TIFF

With their Loving Vincent follow-up, DK and Hugh Welchman set their sights on the early 20th-century novel “The Peasants,” written by Wladyslaw Reymont. The Peasants focuses on Jagna (Kamila Urzedowska), a beautiful young woman whom the people in her little Polish village of Lipce believe to be promiscuous, despite there being no reason to do so. However, Jagna does start an affair with Antek (Robert Gulaczyk), a married farmer. Soon after the two begin their tryst, Antek’s father, a recent widower, and the richest man in town, Boryna (Miroslaw Baka), begins searching for his newest wife and sets his sights on Jagna.

Naturally, this causes a huge disruption in both relationships, as Jagna is outraged with his father’s choice in a new wife, whereas Jagna has no interest in marrying Boryna. To make matters worse, Boryna’s children are worried about their father giving away their land to this woman of possibly questionable morals. What follows is a story of a person becoming defined by the public’s perception of her, as well as a haunting love triangle that shifts and turns in horrifying and upsetting ways. For example, when Boryna finds his son and his wife making love on a bed of hay, he matter-of-factly sets it on fire, not thinking twice about potentially killing two of the people closest to him. This is just the beginning of the tribulations that come to Jagna on her journey.

In bringing this Polish novel to life, DK and Hugh Welchman attempt to recreate the styles of various Polish painters. This is especially effective in the various party and dance scenes, in which colors and people blend together, creating a flurry of movement and beauty. Or when a group of revelers arrives in the village, the paintings change from terrorizing to loving in just a moment—yet another example of a shift that wouldn’t be possible without the artistry of the animation. It’s also an ingenious way to bring the more extreme moments to life. For the romance between Jagna and Antek, we can feel their lust through the artistry, which is lacking once Boryna takes Jagna as his wife—leaving the film cold in blues and grays. But as Jagna’s journey becomes more perilous and heartbreaking, the artistry of these shots hides the deep pain and darkness that would otherwise make this story almost too unbearable to watch.

'The Peasants' Is a Towering Achievement of Animation

Image via TIFF

Because of this approach to Reymont’s novel, The Peasants feels like a more adventurous challenge than Loving Vincent. It’s one thing to recreate incredibly famous works of art in telling van Gogh’s story, but it’s certainly more of a challenge to take Poland’s predominant artists and turn a lesser-known novel (at least to Western audiences) into a showcase of these Polish artists’ awe-inspiring work. The Peasants isn’t nearly as showy as Loving Vincent, as the animation here often feels almost unsettlingly natural, as if it would’ve been entirely fine telling this story in live-action. But in the end, the style is essential for the substance, and once more, the Welchmans have taken the arduous task of bringing this story to life.

RELATED: TIFF 2023: The Movies We're Looking Forward to Most

Despite the oil painting over every frame, The Peasants is even more about these performances that break through the artwork. Urzedowska, in particular, is a standout, as she takes the brunt of the village’s anger and pain towards her, all while she tries to hold her head high amongst all of Lipce hating her. This is Urzedowska’s first starring role, yet her performance shows a command of the character far beyond her years. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of her and her commanding presence in the future.

Gulaczyk and Baka are also great as the two intimidating men in Jagna’s life. As we follow this story over a year, our opinions of these two men shift and change, yet their power over Jagna is always apparent. Especially with Gulaczyk’s Antek, we see him go from a loving man to someone who would rather save face than do what’s right—a freedom that Jagna simply doesn’t have as a woman in this period. Again, through the paint, we can feel all the anger, rage, love, and disappointment coming through these performances, and it’s a testament both to this cast and the direction of the Welchmans that they’re able to keep this alive in a film, despite the artistry happening on top of every frame.

The Peasants is another jaw-dropping feature from the DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman. It's an extraordinary accomplishment, that even six years after Loving Vincent, feels like another step forward for what animation can do. As a live-action film, The Peasants would’ve been a grand achievement, but by taking the time to animate these frames and add that extra texture to this story, the Welchmans have made one of the most impressive animated films of the year by far.

Rating: B+

The Big Picture The Peasants is a remarkable and ambitious animated film that combines live action with 40,000 hand-painted oil paintings, bringing a lesser-known Polish novel to life.

The animation captures the essence of Polish art styles, creating breathtaking party scenes and intense emotional moments that wouldn't be possible in live-action.

The performances of the cast, particularly Kamila Urzedowska, shine through the artwork, adding depth and complexity to the characters. The film is a testament to the Welchmans' ability to push the boundaries of what animation can achieve.

The Peasants had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.