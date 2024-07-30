The Big Picture 2023 showcased a variety of outstanding animated films beyond blockbusters like The Boy and the Heron and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The Peasants, a hand-drawn animated film about Polish history, stands out for its unique production process and stunning visuals.

Although overlooked for major awards, The Peasants' animation style and classical imagery make it an important and visually striking film.

2023 was an extraordinary year for cinematic animation, proving once again that it should be referred to as a “medium” that can incorporate aspects of many different genres. Understandably, a great deal of attention was paid to The Boy and the Heron, the latest masterpiece from Studio Ghibli, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 culturally defining hit. However, many of the best animated films of the year simply didn’t get the attention or sustained theatrical rollout that they needed to reach the mainstream conversation. Despite really only being available to award-season voters in coastal cities, The Peasants was an extraordinary hand-drawn animated film about an important chapter in Polish history.

The Peasants is the latest film directed and written by DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman, the award-winning pair that helmed 2017’s underrated masterpiece, Loving Vincent. While Loving Vincent was a largely celebratory tribute to one of the most beloved artists of all time, Vincent van Gogh, the themes of The Peasants are decidedly far less commercial. It's a downbeat, often highly disturbing examination of life among the lower class that features frequent depictions of sexual assault. The Peasants examines history as it was, and does not attempt to idealize the past in a manner that would benefit a more straightforwardly structured film. It’s also a project that demands recognition purely due to its incredible production process. The Peasants took over 200,000 hours to animate, as it merged live-action photography, real paintings, and animation into a unique blend of mediums.

What Is 'The Peasants' About?

The Peasants is based on the beloved novel of the same name by Władysław Stanisław Reymont, which won the 1924 Nobel Prize for Literature. Describing the narrative of The Peasants is somewhat challenging because it is far more observational than it is progressive. Like the original novel, the film is divided into four chapters, each of which takes place throughout a season in the small Polish town of Lipce at the dawn of the 20th century. Much of the runtime is dedicated to the character of Jagna (Kamila Urzędowska), a free-spirited young woman who falls in love with Antek Boryna (Robert Gulaczyk), the son of the town’s richest farmer. Jagna soon finds herself ostracized by the community as the feud between landowners and peasants grows stronger, and breaks out into violence.

What’s most startling about The Peasants is the parallels it draws to today’s world. Much of Jagna’s hardship and mental anguish is the result of mob justice, in which any rumors about her private affairs are taken as facts by belligerent bullies who use any excuse to shame her. The presence of Russian troops in the village only escalates the tension, showing how the prospect of war can cause people to unleash their darker inhibitions. The greatest irony of The Peasants is that despite depicting horrific moments of sexual violence, misogyny, and persecution, it is one of the most strikingly beautiful animated films in recent memory. This is perhaps the purest distillation of what Reymont’s original intentions were; beauty can exist in a cruel world, it’s just often taken for granted by those looking to blame someone else for their misfortune.

'The Peasants' Had an Incredible Production

Similar to the work that the Welchman duo had done on Loving Vincent, The Peasants was produced over five years due to hand-crafted quality. Initially, scenes with live actors were shot on a multitude of locations in Poland, and then reutilized as the source of inspiration for a series of painters. A group of hundreds of painters stationed in Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Serbia crafted oil paintings based on the existing footage, with animators left to merge their creations to create a seamless series of transitions between the shots. This unusual production process is virtually unheard of in today’s cinematic climate.

The style of The Peasants was an attempted homage to many classical Polish artists from the 19th and 20th centuries, including Józef Chełmoński, Ferdynand Ruszczyc, and Leon Wyczółkowski. Several iconic Chełmoński works, including Storks and Indian Summer, are recreated in stunning detail. However, real life proved to be just as harrowing as the subjects depicted in The Peasants. Several Ukrainian artists who worked on the film were forced to flee the production houses amidst the 2022 Russian invasion. BreakThruFilms, the production company behind The Peasants, turned to crowdfunding resources to restore the technology needed to piece together the film’s final frames.

Why Is 'The Peasants' Important?

Despite ultimately being passed over for Academy Award nominations in the Best Animated Feature and Best International Language Film categories, The Peasants was famed for its groundbreaking animation style and incorporation of classical imagery. Regardless of whether viewers found themselves enamored with the narrative structure, The Peasants is so aesthetically gorgeous that it's hard not to appreciate the hours of work that went into it. In an era where some major studios are considering replacing some of their animators with artificial intelligence, it's empowering to see a film that was labored on for hours at a time by hard-working artists.

It makes sense that a film casting a spotlight on economically disadvantaged people was a passion project for niche artists. The Peasants does not necessarily have an uplifting message, but it's one that is important to hear in such trying times. The film’s success speaks to the possibilities that animation has to realize challenging topics, and should hopefully spread awareness about the amazing potential the medium has to grow in the coming years.

