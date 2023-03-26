How is your Hot Toys collection complete without honoring Gotham's own? We're talking about the Penguin of course. A new Hot Toys figure brings the famed crime lord to life with his iconic top hat and eyewear. As always with the case of Hot Toys figures from Sideshow, it is a beautiful look at a character we know and love, and a figure that really does bring him to life is such an iconic way.

With this new figure, the Penguin is a "Sideshow’s deluxe Premium Format™ treatment. The Penguin Premium Format Figure is available for pre-order now!" And this is one you're not going to want to miss because it really is one of those characters that you just instantly know on sight. Plus, you can add him to your Batman collection and that's just neat.

It also helps that Sideshow pulled out all the stops for this one. The Penguin figure is "meticulously crafted and hand-painted collectible pays homage to The Penguin's classic comic-book appearance, while adding a dark and sinister realism that collectors have come to expect from Sideshow's interpretations of DC Comics' Rogues Gallery."

The figure outfit is so perfectly the Penguin that it really does bring him to life straight out of Gotham. He is "dressed to distress, with his monocle, top hat, dress shirt, vest, and pinstriped pants. His outfit is completed by a custom-tailored fabric overcoat with an opulent faux-fur trim. But this high-society lowlife's outfit is far from pristine, as Sideshow's artists have painstakingly weathered and worn his finery to recreate the ruin and decay of a life in Gotham's underworld."

The Penguin Figure Is Available to Pre-Order Now

Standing at 20" tall, the premium figure is currently available for pre-order for $700 dollars; however he is brought to us with incredible detail.You can add the Penguin to your Gotham collection, with other villains like The Joker, Poison Ivy, or Catwoman to face off against your favorite Batman statues.

One thing about a Sideshow figure is that it is going to be so perfectly crafted that you can't not have it in your own collection. And what's so great about this Penguin figure is that it also comes with a series of Batman villains that you can create your very own Rogues Gallery at your home. Maybe just don't let the Penguin and Catwoman team up again, we saw what happened the last time they tried. You can pre-order the figure here and check out the new Hot toys figure below:

3 Images