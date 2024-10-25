There's no feeling quite like finding the place where you belong, and that's just what Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) has found in this past week's episode of The Penguin. In the final scene of "Homecoming," he takes Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) to the tunnels that go under Crown Point, one of Gotham's poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods, where they find an abandoned trolley station. The place seems perfect for their new operation, but the place feels familiar to some viewers, and it may hide an important connection to another iconic secret hideout in Batman lore, the Batcave itself.

Oz’s New Base of Operations Is in a Hidden Part of Gotham

After all the chaos of the previous episodes, "Homecoming" was a much-needed moment for the characters on all sides to regroup. Sofia (Cristin Milioti) forms an alliance with Sal Maroni (Clancy Brown), and it puts Oz under a lot of pressure. To make sure his mother Francis (Deirdre O'Connell) is safe, he orders Vic to get her somewhere safe. Vic's solution isn't what Francis or even Oz would have thought, but it works. He takes Mrs. Cobb to his old neighborhood of Crown Point, where he used to live with his family before The Riddler's (Paul Dano) attack flooded it during The Batman. Oz tells Vic that the Cobbs once lived in Crown Point themselves, and that the city took his brothers, which is why Francis doesn't like it there. Still, being there reminds Oz of the nearby tunnels of Gotham's old underground trolley system, where he and his brothers used to play.

Oz takes Vic to an abandoned underground trolley station in Crown Point. It's like the place energizes them, and Oz decides to make it their new base of operations. It's dark and humid, the perfect place for mushrooms to thrive and their production of the drug Bliss to flourish. The whole scene takes place to the sound of The Cure's awesome song "A Forest," in which the singer invites us to "come closer and see, see into the dark," as they run toward (or from?) a girl and into a dark forest. It's a perfect analogy for Oz's situation, as he finds his refuge in a hidden part of his past in a dark part of Gotham.

Oz’s Hideout May Be Connected to 'The Batman's Batcave

Moving underground is a smart move in this universe's Gotham. The city has been in disarray for a while after the Riddler's bombing of the sea wall flooded most areas and neighborhoods, and, authorities haven't been able to fully deal with the aftermath. In "Homecoming," we see that Crown Point still hasn't recovered and is mostly abandoned. Also, with his enemies now viciously chasing after him, Oz simply can't stay in their line of sight anymore. But there may be another problem waiting for him, a darker, more vengeful kind of problem.

In the first scenes of The Batman, Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) patrols Gotham on Halloween night, and once he is done, he rides his motorcycle back to the Batcave. In Matt Reeves' continuity, Bruce doesn't live in a mansion on the outskirts but in Wayne Tower, in the heart of the city, and the Batcave is located just under it. Instead of an actual cave, the Batcave is an abandoned underground train station named Wayne Terminus. It was supposed to be a private train station for the Waynes, but it was closed decades before the events of the movie. Eventually, Bruce found it and made it his headquarters, taking advantage of the sprawling network of tunnels and passages to quickly make his way onto the surface at whatever place in Gotham he is needed. It may be too early to tell, but both the Penguin's and Batman's headquarters likely use the same abandoned underground tunnel system, or, at least, connected systems.

In Batman Lore, the Penguin’s Lair Usually Looks a Lot Like the One in the Series

Even without all the nods to The Batman and the Batcave, though, the place Oz chooses as his new base of operations is instantly recognizable to Batman fans. In the comics, Penguin is usually a high-rolling gangster, and his headquarters are also located in Gotham's underground. Instead of being warm and humid, though, his lair is usually cold to keep with his whole "penguin" identity. He also always names his headquarters using references to cold weather, like the Iceberg Lounge in The Batman and Arctic World in 1992's Batman Returns.

Batman Returns actually has one of the most iconic portrayals of the Penguin's lair. Arctic World is the name of an area of the abandoned Old Gotham Zoo dedicated to cold weather animals, and the Penguin made his base of operations right under it. There is a nod to this in The Penguin, too, when Oz is trying to convince Eve (Carmen Ejogo) to join him at Crown Point. He tells her that Vic has found "a nice spot by the zoo," but, in the series, that has nothing to do with animals. When Vic arrives at Crown Point with Francis, we can see that Zoo is the name of a local liquor store located on the ground level of the apartment he found. Although there are no arctic animals (yet), this new version of the Penguin's lair works perfectly for the series. Hopefully, it doesn't lead him straight to Batman.

