Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Penguin finale.

Now that The Penguin is over, viewers might be wondering why Gotham’s most famous vigilante is nowhere to be found. Colin Farrell, who reprises his role as Oswald "Oz" Cobb from The Batman, recently explained that Batman’s absence in the series is intentional and that there's a very good reason for why The Dark Knight isn't lurking in the shadows but, rather, is sitting in his cave none the wiser about the gangland shenanigans being overseen by Oz and the rest of his Gotham goons.

In a wide-ranging spoiler filled interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Farrell shared his thoughts on why Batman isn’t around to clean up the chaos in The Penguin. “I get people’s concerns of, ‘Where is Batman when all this shit is happening?’” Farrell said. "But this shit hasn’t reached the news yet. It really hasn’t reached the news yet."

Farrell went on to stress that, while Batman could potentially be aware of the criminal activity stirring in Gotham, The Penguin takes place in a dirty, grimy part of the city where crimes often go unnoticed or remain buried within the criminal underworld. Batman’s storyline in The Batman left him at a critical juncture, struggling with his purpose as Gotham’s protector and unsure of his next move, which will be explored in The Batman Part II.

"Batman himself, the way I remember it at the end of the film, he’s having a moment of existential shift in regards to what he feels his purpose is and how he’s going to go forth, as a dispirited sense of right in a city that needs an extraordinary amount of help to fix the moral wrongs of what is constantly at play."

Batman's Absence Makes Oz's Path a Clear One

The absence of Batman allows The Penguin to stand on its own, exploring Oz’s dark path in a way that’s true to Matt Reeves’ grounded vision of Gotham. "So for me, I understand why people are going, 'Where’s Batman when all this is happening?' But none of it is huge news. It’s all happening beneath the cloak of night," Farrell said, reassuring fans that Batman’s absence isn’t a plot hole, but rather a deliberate choice to allow The Penguin to tell its own story, and it's a story that will continue as the final scenes suggest.

For Farrell, seeing the Bat-Signal light up at the end of The Penguin was a thrilling moment, tying Oz’s despicable and dark rise to Batman’s ongoing mission in Gotham. "I would have hated the show to finish and end up with the final credits and Batman not be addressed at all. And it’s right down to the wire, but when that signal came up, I mean, it’s so iconic," Farrell said. "It’s very exciting for me and the inner kid that lives inside this 48-year-old body. I just thought, 'Oh, shit, there’s a reckoning coming. There’s another storm coming.'"

