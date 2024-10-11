At the opening of the latest episode of The Penguin, "Bliss", we saw a flashback that gave us the perspective of Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) during the climax of The Batman. After dropping off supplies to his family, and wondering why his father never wants "a better life" than the modest one they currently possess, Victor meets with his friends on top of a roof with his love interest Graciela (Anire Kim Amoda). Just as they kiss, Riddler (Paul Dano) sets off the explosions, causing the sea walls to collapse and a tsunami to flood the streets. It's a genuinely horrifying moment that helps add some context to this moment in The Batman. Not only does it show us the perspective of the people on the ground, but it also better demonstrates the physical and mental fallout of such a tragic disaster.

'The Penguin' Shows the True Horror of Riddler's Flood in 'The Batman'

Image via HBO

Whilst it is still an awe-inspiring moment in The Batman, The Penguin helps to bring the audience into the tragedy and makes us far more directly engaged with the disturbing events unfolding before us. In The Batman, the flood is seen as awful because Batman (Robert Pattinson) has lost. Riddler has been able to enact his plan. But we also feel some hope because we are following a protagonist who can actually make a difference. With Batman leading Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) and the other survivors out of the flooded stadium, we see a world where the people of Gotham can stand behind the cape of the Dark Knight. Whereas in The Penguin, Vic is totally helpless, watching the wave crush his family. The shots of highways collapsing like twigs in a stream and Vic’s silent cries for help present how disturbing this would be for someone who isn’t the Batman.

2:33 Related 10 Movies To Watch if You Love 'The Penguin' Oz Cobb's rise to the top of the criminal underworld makes for perfect movie inspiration.

'The Penguin' Displays the True Consequences of Riddler's Flood for the People of Gotham

Close

This opening scene also displays the consequences of this sea wall breaking for the society of Gotham. In The Batman, the film ends with the hope that Gotham can rebuild with Batman's help. However, in The Penguin, this scene makes the flood feel far more apocalyptic, leading to a collapse in society and morals that many cannot overcome. Through Vic, we see this personified. He already loved the "wild” city and wanted a better life, but he wasn’t interested in hanging around with Squid and his drug dealing squad, sitting by Graciela. Then, by the end of the episode, he’s left Graciela to commit to Oz’s (Colin Farrell) criminal underworld. It sets up what Batman will be up against in The Batman: Part Two, as no doubt some of the encounters he will have, whether it be henchmen or a villain themselves, will be people who see no better option than a criminal life.

It's rare that a TV show can create such a visual spectacle that both looks real and makes you feel the devastation on screen, even with the higher budgets we are seeing nowadays, yet the flashback seen in The Penguin's latest episode certainly did that. The flood of Gotham might be a signal for hope for some, seeing the coming of Batman as a sign of change for the better, but for many, this flood was the end of their lives both literally and metaphorically. This single flashback in The Penguin demonstrates that beautifully.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH NOW