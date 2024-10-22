Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'You know how every time a new Marvel movie comes out, everybody always asks, "Where are the Avengers?" It's usually never that big of a deal to most, mainly because the Marvel Cinematic Universe is such a large and expansive world with so many things happening at once. However, while watching the riveting and explosive events of The Penguin, I can't help but wonder where in the world Batman (Robert Pattinson) is.

The Penguin is doing a phenomenal job of fleshing out Matt Reeves' vision of Gotham City, showing Oz Cobb's (Colin Farrell) rise to power in the wake of the Riddler's (Paul Dano) bombings during the events of The Batman. However, Oz isn't the only person whose rising through the ranks, as a ghost from his past, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), is also primed to take over Gotham's criminal underworld. Sofia's actions in a particular episode introduce grave consequences for the entire city, so severe in fact that Gotham's Caped Crusader really should get out of the Batcave and start doing some detective work.

Sofia Wipes Out the Falcone Family in 'The Penguin'

Episode 4 of The Penguin, titled "Cent'Anni" (which roughly translates to "May you live a hundred years" in Italian), might just be the best episode of the show yet. The episode finally reveals the tragic backstory of Sofia Falcone, who was once a productive member of society without any mental health issues to speak of. That doesn't stop her father, Don Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong), from sending her to Arkham State Mental Hospital after Sofia discovers evidence that Carmine strangled her mother and several other women.

Of course, most of Arkham's staff are on Carmine's payroll, and Sofia was subjected to cruel and relentless torture all because she had the audacity to question her father. Sofia is eventually pushed to the breaking point and brutally beats her only companion, Magpie (Marié Botha), but before she can be tortured any further, she's finally taken out of Arkham by Dr. Julian Rush (Theo Rossi). While her uncle, Luca Falcone (Scott Cohen), who is named the new head of the Falcone family after the Riddler killed Carmine, welcomes Sofia back with open arms, Sofia hasn't forgotten that it was his and her other family members' letters that got her put in Arkham in the first place. As vengeance, Sofia kills just about every living member of the Falcone family in their sleep by gassing them. Besides sparing Carla Viti's young daughter, Gia (Kenzie Grey), the only other person Sofia leaves alive is Johnny Vitti (Michael Kelly) so he can help her assemble the Falcone Family's underlings. That doesn't last too long, as once Sofia does have her army, she shoots Johnny Vitti right in the head. With all the other Falcone Family members dead, Sofia renounces her surname and instead adopts her mother's last name, thus creating the Gigante Crime Family.

Bruce Wayne Has a Long History With the Falcone Crime Family

Batman should be highly invested in the Falcone Family's death because not only are they Gotham's biggest crime family, but they also have ties to Bruce Wayne. As fans of 2022's The Batman already know, the Waynes and the Falcones have a long and unfortunate history. Long before Bruce Wayne donned his bat cowl, his father saved Carmine (played in the film by John Turturro) from a gunshot wound when he winds up on his doorstep. This started a mutually beneficial partnership between Thomas Wayne and Carmine Falcone, with Thomas even asking Carmine to take care of a troublesome reporter, which eventually led to said reporter being killed. However, according to Alfred (Andy Serkis), Thomas didn't know Carmine would kill that reporter, and he even alleges that Carmine had Bruce's parents killed.

The main villain of The Batman may be the Riddler, but Bruce spends most of the film's running time investigating Falcone and his cronies like Oz. This all began because the mayor of Gotham was killed, and an entire family of mobsters being wiped out seems like something right up Batman's crime alley. Plus, if Batman's entire goal is to fight crime in Gotham, taking down a still young criminal empress like Sofia Falcone early on would be the most tactical action Batman could possibly take. Who knows? Maybe Bats will form a begrudging temporary alliance with the limping mobster he once accused of being "El Rata Alada."

