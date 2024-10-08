Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 3.

In the latest episode of The Penguin, "Bliss," we and Oz (Colin Farrell) finally get to see the new drug Alberto (Michael Zegen) and Sofia (Cristin Milioti) have been claiming will be their ticket to both the top of the Falcone crime family and the entire Gotham criminal underworld. Like the episode title, the drug is called Bliss and, on the surface, it's a drug made from basidiospores, like blood from a mushroom, that turns into a red crystal, producing a euphoric-like state with a red stain on the user’s tongue. From the test run Oz conducted with Eve (Carmen Ejogo) and Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) at the club, it would appear Bliss will become a huge favorite with the people of Gotham, who are looking for an escape from the flooded and broken city. While Bliss has origins in DC Comics, its true origin and potential side effects within The Penguin are yet to be seen and could have much darker consequences.

'The Penguin's Bliss Is Right Out of DC Comics

Bliss was first introduced in 2010, in Titans #26. In the comics, the drug is made by Elijah, a drug lord and low-level villain of the Teen Titans who barely appears in many issues. Elijah's drug comes from the secreted hormones of kidnapped pre-adolescent children, a far darker and abusive method. As with most things, The Penguin has taken this drug and grounded it in far more realistic methods of its creation. However, while mushrooms can possess psychoactive qualities, these specific mushrooms, which are Bleeding Tooth Fungi, do not have such recreational uses. It's a classic mix of sci-fi with just enough reality to be believable, rather than the far darker and unrealistic comics' iteration.

Sofia Has a More Personal Connection to Bliss in 'The Penguin'

When Sofia first shows Oz the operation, bags marked with "Arkham Hospital" are arriving via truck, appearing to carry either the mushrooms themselves or the soil used to grow the mushrooms. As Oz says to Sofia, he thought this was all Alberto’s plan, though Sofia implies she has a far greater hand in it than she originally let on, which also makes us wonder just what else she is hiding from Oz — and if she ever really believed Alberto told him anything in the first place. By later telling Feng Zhao (François Chau), the leader of the Triad gangs, that she was given the drug in Arkham, there’s a far more personal touch to Bliss for Sofia. Now, she will be subjecting people to the same torture she was by taking away their willpower, making them "submissive," as she sys herself.

What will be interesting is to see if Sofia still takes the drug herself or not, as it appears she doesn’t, but it could be fascinating to see if Sofia uses it for the nightmares we have seen. The red light and visions during her therapy session could also imply she was under the influence of Bliss given to her by Dr. Julian Rush (Theo Rossi). However, we'll have to wait for further evidence of this, especially when exploring Sofia's past, as it appears we'll be doing in Episode 4 of The Penguin.

Bliss Could Be Far More Powerful Than Oz Realizes in 'The Penguin'

When Oz comments that Bliss is just another “party drug,” downplaying the demand it will generate, Sofia seems to imply Oz isn’t seeing the full picture, saying, “You could call it that.” By ending the scene by telling Oz they will “paint the town red” with Bliss, it shows just how large a scale this operation is looking to become, not just in financial power but control over the people’s “psychological need” as Sofia mentioned. With Gotham becoming almost a post-apocalyptic city after The Batman saw The Riddler (Paul Dano) flood the streets, killing many like Vic's parents, people will be looking for an escape now more than ever, which should give whoever controls Bliss the power they need to rise to the top. Whether that will be Sofia or Oz, or someone else entirely, remains to be seen.

Overall, Bliss appears to be the "new high" that Alberto promised that truly could "revolutionize" the drug trade in Gotham, as Oz puts it to Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) and Luca Falcone (Scott Cohen) in Episode 1. What is certainly yet to be clear is just how far Bliss can go in controlling the people of Gotham, and who will then control Bliss. With Sofia's current involvement, the power play has a far more vindictive side to it, with Sofia perhaps feeling like this is payback for what happened to her in Arkham. While Bliss does have an origin in the comics, it is really only the name that the two iterations share, as the comics present Bliss as a creation far closer to sci-fi than the grounded version we have seen thus far in The Penguin. With the deal being made with the Triad for distribution, it is surely only a matter of time before Bliss, not drops, becomes the true currency of power in Gotham.

