Although there’s a healthy debate to be had regarding which of DC’s superheroes is the strongest, it’s fairly evident that there’s no character within the fictional universe who has a greater rogue’s gallery than Batman. Ever since Bob Kane created the character in the late 1930s, Batman comics and adaptations have featured a wide variety of memorable antagonists who challenge the Dark Knight’s physical, emotional, and ethical limits.

While The Joker is often referred to as the caped crusader’s archenemesis, The Penguin is a character who has existed in comics since 1941. Although Danny DeVito’s performance in Batman Returns and Colin Farrell’s wild reimagining in The Batman stand as solid interpretations of the character, Burgess Meredith's role in the 1966 Batman series is the most underrated screen depiction of The Penguin.

Burgess Meredith Was the First Penguin in ‘Batman'

While the original Batman comics by Kane were far darker and grittier than the Superman and Wonder Woman stories that were popular at the same time, that’s certainly not the tone that showrunner, William Dozier, took while crafting the popular Batman live-action series that ran from 1966 to 1968. With a greater emphasis on tongue-in-cheek gags and comic mayhem, Batman focused on the friendship between Adam West’s Bruce Wayne and Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson as they used their superhero alter egos to save Gotham City from existential threats. While the original series put a greater emphasis on comedy than other iterations of the mythology, the 1960s Batman show uses its villains to remind the audience that there were real stakes. Without the presence of Batman’s most fearsome enemies, the show could easily become a standard buddy comedy that just so happened to feature DC iconography.

Although Batman helped introduce non-comic book readers to characters like The Joker (Cesar Romero), Catwoman (Lee Meriwether), and The Riddler (Frank Gorshin), these villains never presented a true threat to the Dark Knight. The Joker and The Riddler were ultimately both comic oafs who played into the series’ slapstick elements, and Catwoman was often framed as a femme fatale and potential love interest for Batman. However, Meredith’s version of The Penguin was the most malevolent and intelligent of Batman’s villains. A master thief with ties to Gotham’s criminal underbelly, The Penguin represented a slightly more realistic version of evil that allowed Batman to lean more directly into its comic book influences.

While not always given its due as one of the best films in the series, 1966’s Batman: The Movie was a groundbreaking moment in the character’s history that proved he was suited for big screen adventures. While The Joker, The Riddler, and Catwoman all make memorable appearances in the film, Meredith’s version of The Penguin is the uniting force that brings the other villains together. Masterminding a plot to unleash a dehydrating machine on Gotham City’s civilians, The Penguin unquestionably pushed West’s Batman to his limits, forcing him to reflect on whether he could truly be the hero that Gotham City deserved. While the film’s lightly comical tone is evident from its near constant string of one-liners, Meredith’s portrayal of The Penguin saved the film from slipping into total self-parody.

Burgess Meredith Proved That ‘Batman’ Villains Could Be Fun and Scary

Although the films by Christopher Nolan, Todd Phillips, and Matt Reeves have suggested that the only “true” version of a Batman story is one that is dark and gritty, there has always been an element of comedy within the character’s history. Meredith’s comic mannerisms as The Penguin created one of the most unique Batman villains ever; his eccentric laughing (which resembles that of an actual penguin) could be interpreted as both joyously eccentric and rather disturbing. While it was an idiosyncrasy that made the character stand out, it was also reflective of how obsessed with greed The Penguin was. Underlining the corrupting nature of wealth created a strong dichotomy with Batman, who struggles with how to use his finances as Bruce Wayne.

While his over-the-top plans for creating havoc in Gotham City were generally pretty eccentric, Meredith’s version of The Penguin proved the Batman franchise needed intellectual villains . Characters like Mr. Freeze and The Mad Hatter were included in Batman for the sake of a few memorable fight scenes, but The Penguin was a character defined by his intelligence and seemingly unlimited resources. Despite his initial reluctance to join the show, Meredith joined the series upon his son’s insistence. The character grew so popular that Dozier and ABC were always developing an extra episode script featuring The Penguin just in case Meredith wanted to make a guest appearance.

Burgess Meredith Inspired Future Versions of The Penguin

Since his performance had grown so synonymous with the character, Meredith was offered the chance to play the father of DeVito’s version of The Penguin in Batman Returns. Although he ultimately had to turn down the opportunity due to health concerns, his influence on the film couldn’t be more evident. Similar to Meredith’s interpretation, DeVito’s Penguin is a cantankerous, chaotic force of evil who takes sick pleasure in concocting eccentric schemes. Although Batman Returns certainly leans into a much darker direction than anything the original Batman series ever attempted, Meredith arguably set the precedent for what a more intense Batman story could be.

The influence of Meredith's version of The Penguin can also be found in Farrell’s performance in The Batman, as he also depicts the character as a shrewd crime figure whose selfish interests put others in danger. Farrell leaned into the over-the-top elements of The Penguin that Meredith had perfected, adding a necessary piece of chaotic humor to the first entry of “the BatVerse.” Animated versions of The Penguin in Batman: The Animated Series and Batman: The Brave and the Bold also drew heavily from Meredith’s physique. While The Penguin would be given more sinister actions and a more tragic backstory in later adaptations, Meredith undeniably set the stage for a radically different type of Batman villain.

