Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 4.

A superhero show is only as good as its greatest villain, and in The Penguin's case, it's all about the villain. The show is solely dedicated to being about bad guys, focusing on Colin Farrell's portrayal as the detestable Oz Cobb. The Penguin begins right after the 2022 film The Batman ends, focusing on Oz's tumultuous partnership with Sofia Falcone (a fiery Cristi Milioti), the daughter of deceased mob boss Carmine Falcone, as Oz continues to try to be the most powerful gangster in Gotham through deceit.

Carmine Falcone was played by a menacing John Turturro in The Batman and becomes a crucial figure in The Penguin, despite his death in the film leading up to the series. The show's latest episode, in addition to revealing the dark origin story of Sofia Falcone, exposes the true story behind the Hangman's identity. Mostly told in flashbacks, it sees the ruthless origin story of Carmine Falcone, as well as his complicated relationship with his daughter. Fans were in for a nice surprise with Mark Strong taking over the role of the cruel mob boss, with the actor's long career of playing evil men helping to create a riveting episode.

Mark Strong Replaced John Turturro as Carmine Falcone Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Episode 4 of The Penguin was important for several reasons. It was the first episode to primarily focus on Sofia Falcone and answered questions regarding her identity as the Hangman, in addition to her relationship with Oz back when he was her driver. But the most crucial introduction in Episode 4 was that of Carmine Falcone, and the revelation of how evil he truly was. Although the character was murdered in The Batman by the Riddler (Paul Dano), The Penguin reveals that, prior to his death, Carmine framed his own daughter as the Hangman after she suspected his involvement in the murders of several women.

Fans may have hoped to see Turturro back in action as the manically laughing mob boss, but, it turns out the actor was just too busy to return, having been filming Season 2 of Apple TV+'s Severance in addition to his Emmy-nominated appearance in this year's Prime Video series Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc spoke about Turturro’s busy schedule and the recasting, saying:

"Well, practically, John was just unavailable to us… He had scheduling conflicts, and we couldn’t make it work, but honestly, I’m so thrilled that we brought Mark Strong on. I think he’s really good. Even though, maybe in the beginning when you first meet him, you might think, ‘Oh. Well, for fans of The Batman, I’m so used to John Turturro,’ and obviously John’s a great actor, but I feel like the gravitas that Mark brings, it’s different."

Carmine Falcone is Crucial to Sofia's Backstory in 'The Penguin' Episode 4

Not only was it crucial to have an excellent replacement for Carmine Falcone, but it was also crucial to Sofia's backstory to have him included in The Penguin in the first place, and the series could not have been what it is without his inclusion. Though it's sad he couldn't return to Carmine Falcone, Strong brings a scarier, horror element to the character, which works perfectly for the atmosphere of the violent episode. Speaking to EW, LeFranc said:

"They're similar ages, but a little bit younger...You'd have to ask Mark, but I think he did look at the portrayal and the accent [in The Batman]. I keep using the word gravitas, but it was very important that he has a presence, certainly with Sofia, that there's a hint of warmth, but also something very cold at his center. It felt cohesive to me in watching him. It felt to me like that is her father."

Sofia’s relationship with her father is at the center of Episode 4, and a heartbreaking look at how Carmine went from being her hero to her monster. Carmine is bathed in red lights with his rose-colored sunglasses throughout the episode, like the Devil himself looking through bloody lenses. Milioti is already receiving Emmy buzz for her vicious performance in the episode, which sees her go through a gruesome transformation from a picturesque daughter to a murderous prisoner at Arkham Asylum who's forced to break bad to survive. Hopefully, Strong will be brought back for future episodes in flashbacks with Milioti, but for now, we'll hold onto the masterpiece that is "Cent'anni."

