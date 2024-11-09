A cure for superhero fatigue, The Batman spin-off The Penguin has captured the audience’s attention with the same gritty and grounded storytelling that made the Robert Pattinson-led movie a success. With only eight episodes, the series has expanded the world of Gotham City by delving into how the organized crime families rebuild their operations after the events of the film.

There haven’t been so many double crosses and murderous plays for power since Game of Thrones, capturing the world's attention with that same fervor; and it's made each episode of The Penguin more exciting as the tension builds. Great drama is only possible with intriguing characters, and Gotham City has no shortage of allies and foes for Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) to rub elbows with. Sharply written and masterfully acted, these are the characters that make The Penguin appointment television.

10 Johnny Viti

Portrayed by Michael Kelly

Stoic, professional, and a loyal soldier, Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) might not be as flashy or attention-grabbing as some of his fellow gangsters, but it’s that head-down attitude that allowed him to secure his spot at the Falcone table. His knowledge of organized crime and how it operates in Gotham was an asset before vigilantes like the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Batman upset the status quo for reliable streams of income such as the drug trade. Now, his faith in the traditional structure of mob alliances leaves him at a disadvantage with forces like Oz Cobb and Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti) not playing by the old rules.

Kelly consistently delivers solid performances in shows like House of Cards, and he brings the same level of polished intelligence to his role of Johnny Viti. Johnny's professed love for Sofia's mother only reinforces his ultimate loyalty to the crime family that lined his pockets and not his heart (provided he was telling the truth). It's his allegiance to the Falcone family and the safety they provide that leads him to underestimate Sofia – a move he will regret before the war for Gotham is over.

9 Carmine Falcone

Portrayed by Mark Strong

If The Batman didn’t make it crystal clear, there is no one Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong) wouldn't destroy if he thought his empire was threatened. A man of few words but largely catastrophic actions, Carmine was the ultimate puppet master with connections to power players in elected positions along with high-ranking police officials. A man who valued loyalty while loyal to no one, Carmine was capable of making cold-blooded decisions without losing sleep – a trait he demonstrates again in The Penguin.

While the presence and legacy of Carmine are felt in most–if not at all–of Sofia's behavior leaving Arkham Asylum, this is not his story, and his time is rightfully limited. Strong does a fine job of shrouding himself in the detached coldness John Turturro embodied in The Batman, but it’s hard not to miss Turturro in the role. Flashbacks in The Penguin shed more light on the depths of Carmine's ruthlessness, and it's evident Oz Cobb was taking notes while he worked under the unofficial mayor of Gotham.

8 Alberto Falcone

Portrayed by Michael Zegen

He may not be graced with much screen time, but the scenes Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) appears in pack a punch. Owner of the shortest reign of the Falcone criminal empire, Alberto was messy and emotional whereas his dad was neither. Alberto was tolerated more than respected, and it was likely if not Oz, then another mobster, sensing blood in the water, would have taken a shot at him. Alberto's fatal mistake was one many make in Gotham, and that's not treating Oz with either caution or respect.

Flashbacks revealing Alberto's genuinely loving relationship with Sofia add a layer of complexity to his motivations, but even that was to be exploited by introducing a new drug to Gotham City via Arkham. A recurring theme in The Penguin is that personal relationships are dangerous liabilities in Gotham's underworld, and his death removed seemingly the last connection Sofia had to her humanity. More impactful in death than in life, Alberto's fateful nightcap with Oz triggered a wave of bloodshed that will reshape organized crime in Gotham forever.

7 Eve Karlo

Portrayed by Carmen Ejogo

Eve (Carmen Ejogo) would consider herself street-smart and able to spot a threat to her and her girls, but allowing a relationship with Oz that could pass for romance results in his toxicity sucking her into his chaos. Eve is one of the rare characters in The Penguin more concerned with the safety of others than her own, and it's probably one of the traits that made Oz drawn to her. She's as convincing of a liar as the other players in the criminal underworld, but she does so out of self-preservation, not the quest for power.

The writing and acting have been top-notch for the whole run of The Penguin, but the scene where Sofia confronts Eve in her apartment about Oz’s whereabouts is one of the brightest points in the series. Ejogo conveys fear and bravery in the same breath, throwing herself at the mercy of a formidable Sofia in a match-up that shows both women at their best. Eve proves you don't need a gun nor hired muscle to survive in Gotham.

6 Dr. Julian Rush

Portrayed by Theo Rossi

First introduced as a supervising doctor during Sofia's stay in Arkham, Dr. Julian Rush (Theo Rossi) is an unlikely player in the growing war between Oz and Sofia. Julian's stoic facial expressions make his intentions hard to read, but his sexual attraction and infatuation with Sofia at least momentarily guide his judgment. Although he quit Arkham in the face of Sofia's abuse by the corrupt doctors, his leaving robbed her of the one supportive face she desperately needed during her decade-long commitment.

The flipped power dynamic between Sofia and Julian outside of Arkham's walls makes for fascinating scenes that leave the doctor with a mixture of fear and awe when in the presence of his former patient. Julian's allegiance to Sofia appears unwavering, but will Sofia ever ask him to cross a line he's not prepared to? He's calmly witnessed enough crimes to be implicated in any number of felonies, so perhaps Arkham transformed him as much as it did Sofia.

5 Salvatore Maroni

Portrayed by Clancy Brown

Once one of the most feared crime bosses in Gotham, Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) has been forced to watch his organization crumble from his cell at Blackgate Prison. While Sal still projects an air of dignity and respect, even inside a visitor's room of the prison, it's evident he's frustrated with his limited reach. Although the former head of the Maroni crime family surely has his demons, his openly expressed love for his wife and son differentiates Sal from his cool and detached rival, Carmine Falcone.

Brown has a long career of playing imposing villains, ranging from The Shawshank Redemption to HBO's Carnivale, so stepping into the shoes of a mob boss looks comfortable for him. This time around, Brown can approach the role of Sal with a more measured tone, as Sal's failing health and the grief brought on by Oz's power play leave him moving at half-speed. In a show where no character is a hero, even a temporary one, Sal is, at the very least, a sympathetic piece of collateral damage in Oz's crusade for dominance.

4 Victor Aguilar

Portrayed by Rhenzy Feliz

Serving as the audience surrogate, Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) has managed to escape death since the first episode when he attempted to boost the rims off Oz’' car. Not unlike Bruce Wayne, Victor's family was killed due to criminal activity – in this case, Riddler's flooding of Gotham – but unlike Wayne, Victor doesn't have wealth to rely on. Victor understands to a point that working for Oz is dangerous, but his back is against the wall and the mobster known as the Penguin could be Victor's way out.

Victor had his opportunity to leave Oz behind but chose to come back, sealing his fate for better or worse. At this point, no one can say he is a victim of circumstance – Victor is now a willing participant and right-hand man to Oz, a figure not afraid to sacrifice a pawn if it gains him a momentary advantage. Victor's already sold a large portion of his soul to survive this long, but Gotham, and Oz, will require more blood sacrifices to protect their flourishing drug trade.

3 Francis Cobb

Portrayed by Deirdre O'Connell

The bond between Oz and his mother, Francis (Deirdre O’Connell), is at first glance the lone light spot in the Penguin's otherwise dark soul, but further examination reveals another relationship built on lies and half-truths. She loves her surviving son but demands excellence from him after a lifetime of strung-together hardships, leaving her no alternative but to bet everything on her boy's success. Francis understands Oz craves her approval, and whether it's subconscious or not, she will weaponize his love for her if it means getting results that please her. Oz would always have turned into some version of a criminal, but Francis gave her boy focus to pair with his drive.

Living with Lewy body dementia, Francis is granted brief moments of lucidity before she slips into another time and place. O'Connell is exceptional in the role, using her body language to blossom or fold inward as her mental surroundings shift and deposit her elsewhere at a moment's notice. She's a fighter – willful and strong when interrogated by Sofia, her only real adversary being her condition. As long as she's alive, Francis can be used to get Oz's attention.

2 Oz Cobb AKA The Penguin

Portrayed by Colin Farrell

Prone to bravado but drowning in insecurity, Oz Cobb is a chameleon of Gotham's underbelly. There's a tendency to compare Oz to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) from HBO's crime drama, The Sopranos, but the differences are vast. While Tony was charming, charismatic, and generally well-liked by his peers, Oz is an outcast and looked down upon. Sighs are almost audibly heard when Oz enters a room, and his words are met with dismissive eye rolls. No one thinks Oz is worth being a concern, and that's exactly how he gets the advantage over his adversaries.

Farrell stole every scene in The Batman, and with expanded focus, the character loses none of the captivating presence that made the Penguin worthy of a spin-off. Oz is a master liar who brokers deals with allies who know he will betray them, but their underestimation of his abilities gives them a false sense of authority. Oz mirrors a person's energy, and by doing so, he exploits their humanity with a fabricated tone of earnest sincerity. He tells them what they want to hear in a deprecating tone, only to stab them in the back the moment they turn around.

1 Sofia Gigante (Falcone)

Portrayed by Cristin Milioti

From the first scene she appears in, Sofia Gigante demands full focus at all times. Milioti has done some of the best work of her career on The Penguin, and hopefully, this opens more doors for an actress who should have her pick of any project in Hollywood. Milioti’s performance is magnetic, with eyes conveying intelligence that's been infected with madness and abuse. Sofia is unable to merely look at someone, she studies them, analyzing their weaknesses. Sofia walks like a predator stalking her prey, and in most cases, she intends to strike when the time is right.

Sofia can be considered a victim of her father Carmine's scheming – and she is – but she was also ready to take over as the head of a crime family whose foundation is soaked in the blood of innocents. In a show where there are no heroes or villains, just characters painted in shades of gray that are borderline on black, Sofia is the antihero you want to see win because her suffering was too great for any alternative to be acceptable. Arkham stole the part of her that was capable of empathy or trust, but it only managed to sharpen Sofia's intelligence and will to survive. Batman will always be the thorn in the Penguin's plans, but Sofia Gigante should be considered his greatest rival.

