Colin Farrell has been unrecognizable in his role as Oz Cobb in HBO's The Penguin — quite literally. Farrell famously was so confident and impressed with the make-up for the character, which he donned for the first time during the filming of The Batman (2022), that he decided to test his transformation into the character by venturing out in public while fully made up as Oz. Farrell went into a local Starbucks and ordered what he described at the time as "a very un-Oz like drink" and only received a few stares, as he told Collider's Steve Weintraub back in 2022. "I got a couple of stares," Farrell previously remarked of the experience, "but only because it’s such an imposing look." The intense prosthetics and makeup, developed by artist Mike Marino, rendered Farrell unrecognizable.

When it came time to don the make-up once more, however, Farrell had already been convinced of its merits. The actor sat down with Weintraub once more, this time to mark the conclusion of the critically acclaimed HBO series, and reflected on the experience. Farrell explained his reasons for staying in-character only on set for the HBO series. After spending up to three hours daily in the makeup chair, the actor noted that any curiosity he had about his character’s public impact had already been satisfied, plus, enough people would have seen the film by that point:

“Not that I assumed that every single person on the street would recognize him having seen the film, but he was out there. He wasn't an unknown entity. He had been somewhere close to the center of a film that had done $800 million globally. I had no need. That level of intrigue or curiosity, or should I say uncertainty, I had—‘What does this makeup say? How do people feel in observing the makeup?’—that was kind of gone. I knew by that stage how effective Mike [Marino]’s work was. I knew how seamless it was. I knew how life-like it was, so there was no need.”

What is 'The Penguin' About?

In The Penguin, viewers see Oz Cobb’s rise within Gotham’s criminal underworld, revealing layers of his character previously unexplored in The Batman. The gritty, atmospheric series has become a critical success, with praise for Farrell’s powerful, layered performance. Critics have noted that Farrell’s portrayal dives deeply into Oz’s complex psyche, making him one of the most compelling and multifaceted portrayals of a Gotham villain.

The finale of The Penguin airs this Sunday on HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more from our exclusive interview with Colin Farrell.

