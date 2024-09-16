Max has officially announced its lineup for New York Comic Con 2024, featuring a series of panels, sneak peeks, and discussions for some of its most anticipated HBO and Max Originals. The events will run from Thursday, October 17 through Saturday, October 19, at the Javits Center in New York City, offering fans an exclusive glimpse into The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, The Franchise, and Creature Commandos.

The convention kicks off on Thursday, October 17, with The Penguin at 11:00 a.m. on the Empire Stage. Fans will be treated to an extended sneak peek of episode five of the HBO limited series. Following the mid-season preview, a panel discussion with key cast members and creatives will take place. Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb, aka "The Penguin" and Executive Producer), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), and others will take fans behind the scenes on the development and production of the series, alongside Showrunner and Executive Producer Lauren LeFranc and Prosthetic Makeup Designer Mike Marino.

Later on Thursday, Dune: Prophecy will take the spotlight from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., also on the Empire Stage. The panel will feature the show's first official trailer debut, with insights provided by showrunner Alison Schapker and executive producer Jordan Goldberg. Cast members, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel, will join the discussion. The series is set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, following two Harkonnen sisters as they navigate a world teetering on the edge of destruction, leading to the foundation of the Bene Gesserit, the all-powerful sisterhood that attempts to write the history of mankind.

What Else Is Going on at the Max NYCC Presentation?

On Friday, October 18, The Franchise panel and exclusive advance screening will run from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Room 405. The HBO comedy series, created by Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown, explores the chaotic world of a crew working on a superhero movie franchise. The panel will feature cast members Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Billy Magnussen, and others, along with series creator Jon Brown and writers Rachel Axler and Juli Weiner.

The event wraps up on Saturday, October 19, with Creature Commandos, an animated series from DC Studios. From 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., the panel will present exclusive footage and a discussion with key figures, including James Gunn (Executive Producer and Writer) and voice actors such as Frank Grillo, David Harbour, and Sean Gunn.

The Penguin premieres on September 19

