[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Penguin.]

From executive producer Matt Reeves, the eight-episode DC Studios/HBO series The Penguin, which takes place after the events of The Batman and prior to the upcoming sequel, places Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) in the center of Gotham’s criminal underworld. With Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), mob boss Carmine Falcone’s daughter, free from Arkham Asylum and wondering what comes next for her in a boys’ club of organized crime that’s not welcoming her with open arms. Unsure of where things stand between her and Oz, she’ll find out soon enough, as she vies for control of her late father’s empire.

Collider recently got the opportunity to chat one-on-one with Milioti about Sofia’s wicked humor and unpredictability, being a huge lifelong Batman fan, having the time of her life working in this world, the allure of Gotham, who was on the music playlist for her character, how she prepared for an upcoming stand-out moment involving cigarettes, and that she’s having a blast getting to wreck stuff while doing so in style.

Collider: I absolutely love this character because you never know when she’s going to do something completely unhinged.

CRISTIN MILIOTI: Thank you. I love her for that same reason.

'The Penguin's Cristin Milioti Enjoys Exploring Sofia Falcone's Wicked Humor

Sofia has this unsettling backstory. She’s back out in the world now and she’s a bit deranged. She’s a bit cold and calculating, but she also has this really wicked sense of humor. Was that all on the page? Were you able to play and find that balance? How did you figure all that out?

MILIOTI: I would say so much of it was on the page. I will be forever indebted to the brilliant mind and heart and soul of (showrunner) Lauren [LeFranc]. This really was born from her. We also did find little things, here and there, especially with Colin [Farrell], who’s so fabulous and so game and so funny. The bones of it were definitely there. I love those little moments of wicked humor. We found that, and then we expanded upon that.

What did you enjoy most about embodying Sofia and living with someone like her for a bit? And what are the biggest challenges in playing someone like her? Did she ever weigh on you?

MILIOTI: For sure, that was there. But I’ve gotta say, I had the time of my life. I was a huge Batman fan. I’ve seen every single Batman film. I made my dad take me to see Batman Forever six different times. I was Catwoman for Halloween. I was obsessed with Batman. It has been a lifelong dream, to not only play a character like this, but to play a character like this in that world. So, sure, there were days that were intense, but I had the time of my life. It was truly such a pinch-me job. Even when I was getting slammed into walls, was in chains, and was getting the living daylights beaten out of me, I just had the best time. I really did. I had a freaking ball.

'Batman Forever' Made Cristin Milioti Want To Be The Riddler

Image via HBO

As somebody who was so into and interested in this world, was it always the more villainous characters that you were interested in? Was that always what you had wanted to play?

MILIOTI: Yeah. Batman Forever is a good example, and I know that that’s not even one of the better Batmans, but it was what hit when I was nine, so I was so into it. I would say that when I watched that movie, I wanted to be the Riddler. I did not wanna be the damsel in distress who’s a psychologist, but in lingerie. I always was drawn to that because it just seemed like the most fun. That’s what I would pretend to be in my backyard. I just can’t believe that it happened.

Because the setting is as famous as some of the characters that inhabit it, what do you feel is the biggest allure to the world of Gotham?

MILIOTI: Do you know what I think it is? It’s that no one has superpowers. That’s my favorite thing about it. And I think everyone can relate to being so hurt, at some point, in their life that they want to make everyone feel what they’re feeling. We live in a world that’s dictated by that, in various different ways. It’s something that seems both fantastical and otherworldly, but feels possible, even if in its scariest ways. When you read about the injustices in the world, who doesn’t wanna go put on a cape and right those wrongs? Also, there’s so much psychological stuff in that world. I’ve always thought it’s really intriguing that the line between Batman and his villains, they’re not that far apart. They’re both going out into the world looking for a way to relieve themselves of this pain. I just always loved it. And I love that it’s dark and New York-y. It's a little campy in a way that I really like. That’s it for me.

I read that you count Kill Bill, The Godfather, Let the Right One In, and Beetlejuice among your favorite movies, and I can see all of those in this series, in certain ways. I also read that you’re a regular concert-goer, and I feel like Sofia is a bit of a rock star.

MILIOTI: Oh, my God, thank you!

Which Music Artists Did Cristin Milioti Include on Her 'The Penguin' Playlist?

Image via HBO

Especially as she continues to progress, some of her later outfits and hairstyles reflect that. Did you draw from any specific movie characters or even rock stars, in figuring out how you wanted to bring her to life?

MILIOTI: Music is a really big part of it for me. A lot of actors have a playlist for their characters, and mine was pretty Rosalía heavy and SZA heavy, with some Lana Del Rey in there. That’s a big part of how I find a person. I also was surrounded by such incredible collaborators, like our wardrobe designer, Helen [Huang]. We were very on the same page about how the clothes informed this person. We definitely wanted to find the ways in which that helps show where she is on her journey, which is such an actor at a press junket thing to say, but in this case, it’s absolutely true. But there was no one in particular. I felt very strongly about her hair and how that goes on its journey, for sure. Brian [Badie], our hair God, and I felt very kindred on that. But there wasn’t one specific thing, just little things we grabbed, here and there.

There’s a moment in this that I love, when you stick three cigarettes in your mouth at once and light them all. Was that difficult to get right? How long did you have to do that?

MILIOTI: It’s so funny, that was a day with a lot of big practical effects, and I was trying to practice it for the week leading up. We had this incredible props team, and I was like, “Can you give me those fake menthol cigarettes?,” and I would just sit there and try to light all three. You can’t be standing there in that fabulous outfit [and not get it]. You have to just go straight across. So, I got there, but not without a little bit of practice.

I love moments like that, where you don’t have to say anything, but it just says so much.

MILIOTI: Yeah, it says so much. I know. I love that too. That’s the genius of Lauren. Reading that, I was so excited to do it.

By the end of the season, it feels like Sofia’s story is not done yet. What would you still like to explore with this character and see her do?

MILIOTI: Anything and everything. Putting on a giant fur coat and wrecking stuff is great. I can’t reiterate how fun that is.

And not actually getting in trouble for any of it.

MILIOTI: Exactly, yeah.

