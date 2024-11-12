After two months of gritty exploration into Gotham’s criminal underworld, the first season of The Penguin has finally concluded to dropped jaws and thunderous applause. Brought to life by Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell, Oz Cobb has effectively rearranged the hierarchy of Gotham’s most notorious crime families, but he wasn’t the first to suit up as The Penguin. Before Farrell, Danny DeVito portrayed Oswald Cobblepot in Batman Returns (1992), the Tim Burton-directed sequel starring Michael Keaton as the titular character. During a recent interview with MovieWeb, DeVito was asked about how his portrayal of The Penguin differs from Farrell’s and if he had a favorite, and he brought all of his trademark heart and humor that fans have grown so accustomed to seeing from him over the years:

"Oh, Collin's giving me a run for my money. And it's totally different. I've been watching it. I haven't watched the whole thing, but I watched most of what was out and you know, it's really good. I understand the trauma of going through hours and hours of makeup, and you're transforming yourself. It's different with me, because wherever I go, I'm Oswald Cobblepot, you know, people could see me. You can't hide me. You know what I mean, that kind of thing. Colin could go anywhere he wants with that makeup and sit down in a restaurant and they wouldn't go 'Hey it's Colin Farrell' you know, he doesn't look anything like what he did in The Penguin. I mean, it's hard to hide me, even with pounds of makeup as The Penguin. But I think we both really do a substantially good job with Oswald from different angles. You know, mine had no Italian overtones of mafia or guns in that way. I was just the, you know, egomaniac trying to take over the city. I was a misunderstood bird, a bird who cannot fly. So mine is a different character in The Penguin than Colin, which is good. It's good. Here you got another gangster penguin. It's fine, and he's doing a great job."

It’s nearly impossible to compare DeVito and Farrell’s portrayals of The Penguin, due to the former’s being much more in line with what comic book fans are familiar with, and the latter receiving treatment more like an HBO prestige TV show such as The Sopranos. The world built out around Farrell’s Oz Cobb is much darker, and his goals of taking over Gotham are layered under much deeper desires and traumas. Despite the differences, there’s still a lot to love about both actor’s portrayal of the character, and it seems DeVito has had no trouble acknowledging the differences while also giving credit to both. In addition to DeVito and Keaton as The Penguin and Bruce Wayne, Batman Returns also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman/Selena Kyle, Pat Hingle as Commissioner Gordon, and Michael Murphy as the Mayor of Gotham.

Will the Penguin Be in ‘The Batman Part Two’?

The Batman Part Two has already been slotted for release on October 2, 2026, less than two years from now. The film is set to begin production next year, but after The Penguin finale, the question on everyone’s mind is will Farrell return to reprise his role as Oz in the upcoming DC film? Farrell recently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he will be in The Batman Part Two and that he’s heard he will have “four or five” scenes. This lines up with what we saw from him in the first film, as the character is much better suited to life as a secondary villain than a primary antagonist for Bruce Wayne.

All episodes of The Penguin are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Penguin on Max.

