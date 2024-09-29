What makes The Penguin stand out from other comic-book-based television shows is how grounded it is; while it takes place after the events of The Batman, there isn't a sign of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight, and most of the focus is on Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb as he attempts to rise to the top of the criminal underworld. Part of that was by design, according to showrunner Lauren LeFranc. “I wanted to make sure that we could appeal to people who didn’t see it or didn’t think it was for them, who wouldn’t necessarily be interested in a comic book show. I don’t view our show as a comic book show. I view it more as a crime drama... certainly a character-driven drama," LeFranc told Deadline in an interview following the premiere episode "After Hours."

While LeFranc may have crafted a story that appeals to longtime DC Comics fans and newcomers alike, The Penguin still has its roots in the world of comic books, with a specific quartet of comics standing out. Those comics are Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, its sequel Batman: Dark Victory, Batman: One Bad Day - The Penguin by John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli, and The Penguin miniseries by Tom King and Rafael de la Torre.

‘Batman: The Long Halloween’ Inspired ‘The Penguin’ and Other Batman Films

Perhaps the most influential comic out of the four listed is Batman: The Long Halloween, due to its examination of how the Caped Crusader's rogues gallery upended crime in Gotham. Following the events of Batman: Year One, Batman joins forces with Captain Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent to dismantle Carmine Falcone's criminal empire. But at the same time, a mysterious figure starts picking off key figures in the criminal underworld, earning the name "Holiday" due to the fact that the murders take place on actual holidays. In the course of the investigation, war breaks out between Falcone and his rival Salvatore Maroni; Maroni agrees to testify against Falcone, but during his trial, he hurls acid in Dent's face, transforming him into the scarred criminal Two-Face. After Falcone's son Alberto is revealed to be Holiday, Two-Face leads a gathering of criminals to attack Falcone and shoots the crime lord twice.

Batman: The Long Halloween served as a major inspiration for The Batman, with the Riddler (Paul Dano) standing in for Holiday and Falcone revealed to be a major criminal mastermind — even sending Maroni to jail by serving as an informant. The same is true for The Penguin, as Alberto Falcone makes an appearance in "After Hours." But where Alberto was a meek, bespectacled man in The Long Halloween, he's a cocky womanizer in The Penguin, and he doesn't start a reign of terror; after a round of drunken insults, Oz shoots Alberto dead and has his newfound partner Victor (Rhenzy Felix) drive a car with Alberto's body into the Falcone house, sparking a fight against Falcone.

‘Batman: Dark Victory’ Is the Genesis of ’The Penguin’s Antagonist

Image via DC Comics

The Penguin pulls a major character from The Long Halloween and Dark Victory into its narrative with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Miloti), Carmine Falcone's daughter. Sofia takes a page out of her younger brother Alberto's book and becomes the serial killer "Hangman", intending to punish everyone who helped Harvey Dent become a district attorney as she is hellbent on killing Dent. Batman, still grieving over the loss of his friend, finds himself fighting to prove that Two-Face isn't the Hangman. Dark Victory is also notable for serving as a revamped origin story for Dick Grayson, the first ever Robin, and might be a massive influence on The Batman Part II as Reeves revealed that The Penguin was born out of the first act of the upcoming sequel.

In The Penguin, Sofia has already been identified as the Hangman but was recently released from Arkham. But she is shown to be very cunning and fiercely protective of her family, capturing and interrogating Oz when she (correctly) believes that he had something to do with Alberto's disappearance. While Oz might have pitted his chief rivals against each other, he has a dangerous enemy in Sofia — and it might not be long before she lives up to her name as the Hangman.

Recent Comics Have Dived Into Oswald Cobblepot’s Past

Close

When it's not focusing on the machinations of a criminal empire, The Penguin is delving into Oz's life, including his relationship with his mother Frances (Dierdre O'Connell). The Penguin: The Prodigal Bird takes a similar approach, though the family relationship being explored is a little different. Following an incident where he faked his own death and left his criminal empire to his children (ironically taking the name "Mr. Cobb"), the Penguin is recruited by the U.S. government to go back into Gotham and take over his criminal empire. Throughout the series, flashbacks to his past reveal that he used to work for Carmine Falcone and even sold his boss out to Batman because he resented "feeling small."

Batman: One Bad Day — The Penguin has a similar plot to the Penguin: when a new criminal called the Umbrella Man takes the Iceberg Lounge from him, he unites with other criminals to get his empire back. One Bad Day even has Cobblepot recall his childhood, and how the cruelty of others shaped his desire to be respected at any cost. "My purpose in life became to be admired and respected. And if not those two... then feared." It's the same drive that fuels Oz Cobb in The Penguin; he confesses to his mother that he shot Alberto because the younger Falcone laughed at him. It's clear pride is Cobb's Achilles heel, as his impulsive actions put him in Sofia's crosshairs.

The comics I've listed are not only great reads but help provide insight into The Penguin and how Oz Cobb's character will grow (or won't grow) during the TV series. One thing's for sure: this guy is more than a top hat and a killer umbrella.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max