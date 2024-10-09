The second episode of HBO’s The Penguin delves deeper into the backstory of Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). In the process, the series introduces her therapist, Julian Rush (Theo Rossi), whose treatment methods are obviously inappropriate. While Rush could very well simply be an unethical psychiatrist, fans have begun to speculate that he could also be one of a few similar characters from DC Comics’ Batman mythology.

Julian Rush Isn't Scarecrow, but He Could Be Another Villain

The episode begins with what appears to be a flashback to Sofia’s time in Arkham Asylum, where she was incarcerated as she is believed to be a serial killer known as “The Hangman.” But the scene progresses to a version of her brother Alberto’s (Michael Zegen) death, which Sofia didn’t actually witness, after which it is revealed that she’s experiencing a dreamlike vision as part of a therapy session with Rush, who is using a roving red light, seemingly to trigger the hallucination. The experience understandably frightens Sofia and, while attempting to convince her she’s safe, Rush holds her in a way that seems inappropriate, with both actors’ expressions suggesting that the characters might be taking some kind of romantic or sexual pleasure from the experience. While he has her take note of some of the items in his office, the camera noticeably lingers on the nameplate Rush has on his desk, exacerbating viewers’ questions about his identity.

Some fans quickly began to suspect that Rush would eventually be revealed as a version of Jonathan Crane, the supervillain also known as the Scarecrow, who studies psychiatry and is sometimes shown working or having worked at Arkham in comics and other media, such as the Christopher Nolan film Batman Begins. When asked if the creators had discussions about using Crane for the Rush role, director Craig Zobel replied, "Possibly there were," but that ultimately they decided not to, in case executive producer Matt Reeves had future plans for the former character in another project in his Batman Epic Crime Saga, saying, "to be able to make him a standalone character just for the story, that felt like the smartest thing to do, really." But just because the character is unlikely to appear in other projects doesn’t mean he still can’t be revealed as a different figure from the comics later on, and two in particular stand out as strong possibilities.

One of the other Batman villains frequently associated with psychiatry is Hugo Strange. Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane and first appearing in Detective Comics #36 in 1940, Strange is one of Batman’s oldest foes. Although early iterations of the character were portrayed as mad scientists and criminal masterminds of the kind common to early superhero comics, a version introduced after DC’s post-Crisis on Infinite Earths reboot is a psychiatrist who uses his medical knowledge to attack Bruce psychologically and turn the city of Gotham against his vigilante alter-ego. Strange has only appeared in live action in the Fox television series Gotham, so he would still be a fresh new character to many viewers of The Penguin.

Dr. Julian Rush Could Also Be Calendar Man

However, there’s another character who plays a role even more similar to Rush's. Created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff and first appearing in Detective Comics #259 in 1958, Julian Day is a member of Batman’s rogues’ gallery, better known as Calendar Man. As his code name implies, he usually commits crimes on holidays and other notable dates. Although often presented as a joke villain, Day has also proven to be a serious threat in darker storylines, including the miniseries Batman: The Long Halloween and its sequel, Batman: Dark Victory, which are two of the major influences on Reeves’ Batman saga in general and The Penguin in particular, with Dark Victory introducing Sofia's Hangman guise. In The Long Halloween, while investigating a serial killer known as Holiday, Batman and Police Commissioner Jim Gordon interrogate Day, who is currently incarcerated at Arkham, for insight into a similar criminal, which Day provides as he does not like Holiday’s crimes gaining greater notoriety than his. These sequences evoke the famous dialogues between Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) and Hannibal Lecter (Sir Anthony Hopkins) in the film The Silence of the Lambs. When Alberto Falcone is arrested for being (one of the) Holiday Killer(s) he is placed in the Arkham cell across from Day.

At the beginning of Dark Victory, Alberto is transferred to house arrest under the supervision of his brother Mario at the Falcone estate, where he begins hearing a voice that urges him to resume killing. Although initially believing the voice belongs to the ghost of his father, Carmine, Alberto eventually learns that the speaker is Day. The latter had escaped Arkham and subsequently impersonated Carmine while hiding in the walls of the estate, hoping to eventually get Alberto to kill himself.

Given their respective connections to the Falcones and shared first names, Calendar Man is arguably the most likely choice if Rush ultimately does wind up being a comic book character. That said, the latter could still be Strange or an original character, as he has been presented as so far.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max, with new episodes premiering Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Max and HBO.

