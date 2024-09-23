Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of 'The Penguin,' "After Hours."

Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) is already facing major issues from the first episode of The Penguin, "After Hours," by murdering Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen), coming under pressure from a suspicious Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), and battling a financially frustrated Falcone Family. However, Oz's machinations have already born fruit, in the form of passing the blame of Alberto's death onto Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown), saving himself from Sofia's brutal torture with Victor's (Rhenzy Feliz) help. The next big gambit Oz seems to currently have is a plan he stole from Alberto involving a new drug to take over the criminal underworld. The Batman established that the main drug on the streets of Gotham is called "drops."

These drops are eyedrops that get the user high, with an effect seeming similar to MDMA, but appear to be extremely addictive — Oz says "good on you" for "staying off the drops" to Alberto, and knows people will still use them after they've been fished out of water, as we see later on. The drugs reveal a lot about Oz's approach to being a kingpin. With drops being set up as the currency of power, they have the ability to be the catalyst to Oz's overall plot to gain strength in Gotham by setting other crime families against one another.

Drops Are Being Set Up As the Currency of Power in ‘The Penguin’

Because Gotham is underwater after The Batman, the city has become the wild west, with multiple crews vying for power — especially with the vacuum that Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro/Mark Strong) death left behind. Since the "Odesa Mob" and "Burnley Town" are fighting over Oz's drop supply, and The Family already wanting Oz's drug business shut down to protect it better elsewhere, drops are set up as the key currency of power that crime syndicates will be fighting for. Oz stealing Alberto’s plan to create “a new high” positions himself to be in charge of this currency. However, only retrieving 30% of his stash of drops, after lying about having 70%, ramps up the pressure on Oz from the very start of The Penguin, meaning Oz's precarious position is currently only being held up by smoke and mirrors. But despite the drops' significance to other parties, Oz's wider plan seems to go far beyond the drops.

Drops Are Only a Small Part of Oz Cobb’s Plan in ‘The Penguin’

It appears that a rising tide of violence is exactly what Oz’s entire plan is set out to create. “Whoever controls drops controls the streets” is what Oz says to Sal Maroni when he visits him in prison, enticing Maroni with the ring he took off Alberto. But if Oz sets up the Maronis, Falcones, and other gangs around Gotham to destroy each other over the control of drops and Alberto’s murder, then Oz could rule over all of Gotham when the ashes settle. Clearly, Oz is not powerful enough to fight everyone on his own, so it sets up Oz to be a Machiavellian mastermind, but also leaves him vulnerable enough that each scene with Oz around other criminals is going to be extremely tense. Not only this, but by working in the background and pushing others to make the most noise in the city, it potentially explains why Batman isn't targeting Oz Cobb specifically, since Matt Reeves has confirmed that Robert Patterson's Batman will not be appearing in the series.

Whatever this "new high" will end up being, Oz Cobb's desire to claim this drug for his own personal gain gives a fascinating presentation of his complex morals, as well as the hypocrisy of being a gangster. As we see earlier in the episode, he laments to Alberto about the old school style of gangsters, like Rex Calabrese, who everyone loved and admired. But, Cobb's reliance on the drug trade speaks to how Cobb's inner dreams conflict, if not directly contradict, with his harsh reality, not just as someone people laugh at, but also someone who will be pouring drugs into communities he wants the love from. Perhaps Cobb's biggest challenge this season will be having to choose between wanting to be loved or feared, while trying to do both.

Colin Farrell's performance as Oz Cobb has already been fantastic in the pilot of The Penguin, and his position of power has been set up excellently to be reduced or increased by the end of the show. However, while drops are going to be at the forefront of everyone's mind in a sunken Gotham, they may only be a small aspect of what Cobb uses to distract everyone else from his rise to power. By doing this, it sets up Cobb to be a truly menacing villain by the end of the show, and someone that perhaps even Patterson's Batman doesn't see coming in The Batman: Part II.

