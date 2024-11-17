When it comes to shocking endings, The Penguin has proved itself worthy of being in the conversation, but this should not have been too surprising. For those paying attention, there were always signs that things would not end well for anyone, and even Oz (Colin Farrell) only gains victory at a cost. Similarly, the show has never been shy about just how evil Oz can be and has always been, but the finale takes this to a whole new level of heartbreak, one that leaves viewers begging to see him face justice.

In ‘The Penguin,’ Oz Has Always Been a Monster

Before it returns us to the storyline in the present, The Penguin's finale starts with a very telling statement about Oz, showing both the best and worst of his inner nature. Even if she knows what her son is and nearly orders him killed, Francis (Deirdre O’Connell) is drawn to his warmth and charm, which feels convincing and genuine. Like with many terrible people, it can be hard to rationalize the monster we know with the sweet and dedicated child we've seen in the last two episodes. Determining whether he was born or raised this way and if neglect was intentional remains beyond the point, since the sweet Oz we meet and the cruel Oz we know are two sides of the same coin. Given her clear affection for him during earlier episodes, it's easy to assume Francis either never knew what Oz did, but the fact that she did know and spared him anyway is a warning meant to reflect on us as viewers. In a show that makes the villains worth rooting for, the series reminds us exactly what it means to normalize evil people and the costs it can bring to others down the road.

When we return to Oz in the present, it's easy to sympathize with him as he and his mother remain helpless, but the death of his brothers hangs over the air throughout the scene. The confirmation that Francis resented her surviving son and regretted sparing his life erases all doubt of his own culpability, and he still never confesses. Those emotions were buried very deep, enough that their emergence quickly broke Francis both mentally and physically, but Oz keeping her alive is not a mercy. His personal attachment means he can never let his mother go, and she pays the ultimate price for enabling Oz by being left trapped in the hell he created for her.

Even by His Standards, Oz Has Sunk to a New Low in 'The Penguin'

Right from the opening scene of The Penguin, it's very clear that Oz is a violent and impulsive person, but all of his victims have been relatively unsympathetic. From burning the Maroni family alive to killing Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) on the spot, he has no shortage of shocking acts, but this time it happens to be the two people we are meant to care about or at least empathize with. Sending Sofia (Cristin Milioti) back to Arkham after all she went through is a fate worse than death, one that feels especially vile because Oz knows exactly what happened to her there. Her story is a tragedy in and of itself and her downfall feels poetic, but it serves to demonstrate the true sadism Oz possesses. The bigger tragedy, however, is the killing of Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) at the end, where Oz learns the worst lesson he could from the capture of his mother by setting his heart on fire. While it's true that Victor chose this path, he still feels innocent in a way that none of Oz's other victims did, and it confirms the demise of what little shreds of Oz's humanity remained.

'The Penguin's Ending Suggests Oz Will Face Justice

By the end of the series, Oz seems to have gotten everything he wanted, but it also cost him everything. Even when one puts aside the tragedy that befell his mother in the episode, he remains the ultimate power in Gotham and has ascended beyond the underworld to become a legitimate political figure. Still, he remains trapped in a delusion that only Eve (Carmen Ejogo) can entertain, and even this victory might not last forever. If the final shot is any indication, the likely return of Batman (Robert Pattinson) appears imminent and his reign could very soon come crashing down.

Until now, Bruce Wayne has remained an enigma to the criminals of Gotham and is never seen in the course of the series. As Farrell himself noted, this makes sense when one considers how the show focuses more on the criminal infighting of the mob in a city already infested with crime. However, the car bombing that destroys Crown Point is a big enough event that might draw notice from Bruce as the next film begins. When he finally does arrive and finds Oz ruling the city, whatever justice he delivers will be a small source of compensation for all those the Penguin has harmed over the decades.

