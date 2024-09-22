Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 1.If any character from Matt Reeves' 2022 film The Batman deserved their own spin-off, Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) would likely be the first one to pitch himself for the privilege. At the time of the movie's events, Oz is the number one lieutenant for mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro/Mark Strong), but finds himself in a unique position of opportunity after Falcone is murdered by the Riddler (Paul Dano) on the steps of the Iceberg Lounge. While Oz has been a mid-level management kind of guy up until now, the newly-premiered limited series The Penguin, created by Lauren LeFranc, seems primed to showcase his ascent (or descent, depending on your perspective) into a powerful mobster in his own right.

Ahead of the show's drop on Max, Collider had the opportunity to sit down with director and executive producer Craig Zobel, who helmed the first three episodes of The Penguin, to break down the premiere's biggest moments. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Zobel explains how he first signed on for The Penguin, bringing over some visual influences from The Batman, and which elements were written in the script ahead of time versus decided on the day. He also discusses a few of Episode 1's most pivotal scenes, introducing Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone, the significance of that noir film Oz is watching, and more. (Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more conversations with Zobel on Episodes 2 and 3!)

COLLIDER: Going back to the beginning: when did you sign on for this project? How did you come to be involved with the show?

CRAIG ZOBEL: Initially, I saw Matt Reeves' film on opening day, and I was excited about it. I thought it was very clever. I was like, "Oh, a Fincher-esque version of Batman is what I wanted. That's such a good idea." I thought it was so cool that I just reached out to him, really apropos of nothing, and not with any agenda, to just say, "Hey, well done. That was very good. I really, really, really was excited by it." Later, when the show was up and running, and Lauren [LeFranc] had been brought in, and there were scripts and things, they approached me. Dylan Clark reached out, and I was like, "Yeah, I already love this. This is great, and the world is cool." That's how I came to be a part of it.

'The Penguin's Craig Zobel Discusses Defining the Look of the Show

Image via Max

You've touched on it a little bit already, in talking about the look of The Batman, which is a thread that carries over into this show. As somebody who's directing these first three episodes, paving the way for other directors to come in and play in the playground, what was the main thing you wanted to achieve in making the show feel like a part of that world while also distinguishing it as separate from the movie?

ZOBEL: I really think it came out of character, in a weird way. I initially felt like it was really important to make sure that we were, at least at the beginning of the first episode, in the palette of what Greig Fraser and Matt Reeves had done and the way that they made it look. We actually talked to them about what equipment they used. We used the same lenses, we used the same gear, and my thought was that there would be people that will finish watching The Batman and then press play on Penguin right after that, so it really needed continuity in that way.

The Penguin's a different guy. The POV of this show is really from a different place than Bruce Wayne, this person who looks down on the city. This was very much inside of the city, and this is a character who operates during the day, and this is a character that operates in places that aren't necessarily always seen, at least in the first film. That started to dictate the tenor of it, and then you get into things like, "Well, he's quite paranoid," at least in the first episode, and things like that, wanting to make sure that there was some visual representation of that inside of the show. It led us into what I hope is the same palette, but maybe just using some other colors, essentially.

Most of the time, Gotham feels very dark and rainy, but also, there are still moments of illumination — streetlights, sunsets, fire — but even the daytime tends to be really hazy, cloudy. This is a very street-level show, but how often were you also trying to embrace those natural, almost warm sources of light while still trying to keep a foot in gloominess?

ZOBEL: The film has a lot of warm light in it, and that was definitely a thing that we noticed and talked about. Again, that was at least in the front side of the show, when you're still used to what the film was. I felt like it was important to be in that stuff. Also, it's just nice to have a contained palette, and have rules, for no other reason than that helps you just have fun by playing inside of the sandbox.

Related 'The Penguin' Episode 1 Recap: A New Day Dawns in Gotham Episode 1 sees Oz meeting an unlikely new ally in his quest to seize control of the city.

That first scene between Oz and Alberto in the Iceberg Lounge, where Alberto surprises Oz in the office, sets the tone for the show, but it also kicks off this chain of events. In terms of framing that scene, with them sitting distant from each other at first, how did you want to play up the tension in the moment? When Alberto sees through to what Oz is really saying and then starts to mock him for it, it feels like it's a natural boiling point when Oz finally shoots him, but also surprising at the same time.

ZOBEL: What helps the tension in that scene is that Oz has this awesome monologue. It's rare that at the very beginning of a story, you do a monologue, but we did, and that's all Lauren LeFranc. The fact that you get to sit with him for a while, and hear him tell the story, and fall into the story, and get to really see on his face maybe what that story means to him, it really does help you be in his head a bit. The subsequent turn that happens, when Alberto realizes that he may actually be expressing a desire or something, that he's been vulnerable, that Oz has shown a vulnerability, you see that fall on his face. It's really about staying on Oz a lot. As far as really just the simple blocking of it, it made sense to me that they would be drinking and sitting down, because it had been a while that they had been there together, but also, those are not two guys that would sit close to each other. They're from different parts of this world.

It's interesting, too, that Oz shoots Alberto while Al is standing over him. Was that also in the script, or was that a deliberate choice?

ZOBEL: No, that just made sense on the day. Michael Zegen really was having fun standing up and doing that. It just lent itself to that.

In terms of production design, I wanted to ask about the look of Oz's apartment, specifically his bedroom, because we see that for the first time in this episode. Is that meant to be a repurposed bank vault?

ZOBEL: Before we go into his apartment, you see that street, and the idea was that he lived in the Diamond District of Gotham, and that there's a lot of diamond stores and jewelry stores. Kalina [Ivanov], the production designer, did a lot of research on what the upstairs of these jewelry stores are. Usually, they'd have vaults in them in order to hold the jewelry. That became just a way to make something much more interesting and cool as an apartment, and the thought was that Oz has made enough money that he is able to move into a renovated loft, and that he's on his way up. He's not quite at the mansion on the other side of the bridge, but he's getting there, and that he wanted to be around these trappings of wealth and stuff just felt like a fun detail.

Craig Zobel Discusses the "Apparation-Like" Introduction of Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone

Image via Max

Speaking of fun details, Sofia's entrance, the scene where she comes into the room — she's out of focus over Oz's shoulder, dressed in white. It feels a bit like she's a ghost coming in, not really making a sound. He doesn't know she's there until she's addressed directly. Was that another thing that was in the script, how she enters, or were you thinking about a fun way to introduce this really unsettling person?

ZOBEL: In the script, definitely, she comes in without him noticing. As we designed that scene, that made the most sense. The interesting thing about her wardrobe there is that this also came out of character for her. I knew the arc of where she was going in the story, and that at this point, she is only just recently out of Arkham, and she probably was going back into her closet from years ago, and trying to dress in something that would be appropriate, that would look like Carmine Falcone's daughter to the rest of the family. That was where we started with that, knowing that she would then find her own voice, and also find her own fashion voice throughout the course of the story. It had this bonus of... it felt like the mob shows of my youth. But you're right, she does have an apparition-like quality at the end.

When Sofia and Oz go to lunch, she's been controlled and very internal, and then they sit down, and she just starts shoveling food in her mouth. It's almost like you get to see this feral, animal side to her. My real question, though, is: how much food did poor Cristin Milioti have to eat for that scene?

ZOBEL: It's always such an art. I think we really timed the amount... I'm pretty sure she didn't eat that morning, and then, we really made sure to only shoot that as few times as felt like we needed to because of that. Cristin was super excited, she was psyched to do that, and it was a fun part of that thing. I am always concerned about that. In the past, I've actually had actors try hard, and then they've eaten too much, and then it starts to affect their performance, because they just don't feel good. I think I was more concerned about it than Cristin was, really. She was like, "I'm just going to do it."

We meet Oz's mother in this episode, someone he's actually been keeping a secret from everyone else. There's a tragedy to the introduction, because she's very clearly suffering from some kind of dementia. In terms of the structuring of that scene, there are a lot of shots from Victor's POV far across the room, and then, it feels like, as that scene continues, it closes in on Oz and Francis, especially when they're dancing and she has one of her more lucid moments.

ZOBEL: The whole episode in general, I was very conscious of Victor as our eyes into the world, and especially in a scenario like that, where no one else has been in this world. To keep Victor live in the scene, and make sure that we also had a sense of viewing it just like he was viewing it was important to me. And then, he gets closer and sucked into the scene, to a degree. Because it's really Oz's episode in such a big way, you need to see that relationship between those two blossom. I loved shooting that scene. It felt like a victory when we were done at the end of the day. I was so pleased. The little kid in me was like, "Oh yeah, I understand what this relationship is. This is why this guy is damaged."

Craig Zobel Delves Into the Significance of That Noir Movie in 'The Penguin' Episode 1

Image via Columbia Pictures

In terms of the significance of the scene that comes next, which is Victor falling asleep on the couch, and that movie playing, the Rita Hayworth film, was originally in the script as to what movie he was watching?

ZOBEL: It was.

As you mentioned, a lot of this episode, and even a lot of the series, there are close-ups on Colin, and we see the wheels turning in Oz's head. What meaning does he derive from the film, as he's watching this scene, as he's listening to the song? Is he figuring out how to enact his plan at this point?

ZOBEL: It's a cool scene in [Gilda], in that it has these people in top hats and tails and things, and is noiry, in a way. Also, the song she's singing is "Put the Blame on Mame," which is about a patsy. I think that Oz is very susceptible to influence in the moment. He's always looking for the next beat, and is processing, really, what to make of, in the scene prior, his mom's question to him, which is, "Are you going to run away from your problem here? Are you going to use this to advance in the world?" I love his speech to Victor, which is right after that; it's clear we don't necessarily know what his plan is, but it's clear that he's come up with something, and offstage has talked through the plan, to a degree, with Victor.

Hearing his rationale, or his persuasion, by pointing out where they come from compared to what you've seen in the middle of this episode — having to drive over the bridge, outside to the suburbs, to the moneyed and old suburbs of Gotham, and how different that is from where he is, and the fact that he says that line about them. He sees himself as not a Falcone. Those people were born rich, they were never hungry, born full. I feel like that does, in a lot of ways, help me understand that some version of that is probably in his head a lot.

To your point, it's the divide between haves and have-nots, and where Oz sees himself in it.

ZOBEL: Where Oz sees himself in it, and how he sees, a level of how to use populism, in a weird way. Victor is the first person he tries out this pitch on, and throughout the series, you see variations on the same conversation. There is some level that he recognizes this as a persuasive argument to the people of Gotham at the moment.

Image via Max

Shortly after that, Oz visits Salvatore Maroni in jail, and makes him the offer to essentially seize control of the drops. When you get two actors in a scene like Colin and Clancy Brown, are you just rolling the camera and letting them do their thing?

ZOBEL: [Laughs] To a degree, yeah. There are times when you just want to encourage what's already naturally going to happen, and hopefully, I threw in a few helpful prompts, but yeah, those guys are amazing.

When Sofia is torturing Oz for information on Alberto, it really sets the tone for how tense this relationship is going to be from now on. She's played her hand in being more upfront with her suspicions about Oz's involvement in what happened. At this point in the scene, she doesn't know that he's dead, but she's shown her cards, and now, he knows the true extent of who he's dealing with. One thing that stood out to me is how Cristin doesn't even really seem to blink in this scene. Was that a note, or was that something that she wanted to do with the character?

ZOBEL: That wasn't explicitly discussed, at least on set. It's possible that she was consciously thinking that. She was very dialed in in that scene. That was partly just a consequence of how she wanted to play it, and also, partly a consequence of Henk [Van Eeghen], our editor, helping accentuate that afterward, but yeah, it's intense.

I have to ask about "9 to 5." Was that a Lauren [LeFranc] choice?

ZOBEL: That was a Lauren thing. In the screenplay it had... when he picks up the car, we knew that there was going to be some slightly embarrassing song, or incongruous song playing when he got in the car. We knew that Victor was going to have to acknowledge that slightly, which I think he does so brilliantly. It's one of my favorite little beats in the episode. What the song was was up for debate for a good bit. Colin had ideas, I had ideas, and Lauren had ideas, and we tried a bunch of different things, a bunch of different universes of things. But then, Lauren was the one that was like, "I've got it."

The Penguin Episode 1 is currently available to stream on Max, with Episode 2 set to premiere on September 29.

Watch on Max