The Penguin might be one of the more grounded comic book shows airing today, but it definitely has more than a few roots in select Batman comics. The latest episode, "Inside Man," actually features another nod to a comic book storyline that may have influenced both The Penguin and The Batman. During a party that Oz (Colin Farrell) is throwing to celebrate narrowly escaping a drug bust gone wrong, Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) strikes up a conversation with one of Oz's "girls," Rox. When he mentions that he's from the Gotham neighborhood of Crown Point, she replies: "My cousin lived there, she said it’s like a no-man’s land now or something. I mean, they lost everything." Comic fans might have caught the subtle reference to the Batman storyline No Man's Land, which serves as the perfect foundation for the events of Matt Reeves's vision of Gotham City going forward.

'No Man’s Land' Saw Gotham City Cut Off From the World via an Earthquake

No Man's Land encompassed all the Batman titles being published by DC Comics and saw the Dark Knight contending with a force that even he wasn't ready for: a massive earthquake rocking Gotham City to its core, leaving the government to cut off all entry to and from the city. Despite Batman escaping and attempting to convince the government to reverse its decision as Bruce Wayne, Gotham falls prey to various villains who carve up the city into their own territories. The Penguin starts bartering goods, Poison Ivy creates a food supply using her powers over plants, and Two-Face gathers an army. Eventually, Batman returns, only for things to escalate when Lex Luthor arrives, attempting to buy Gotham for himself. Making matters worse is the fact that Luthor's backed up by Bane — the man who humiliated and crippled Batman. Eventually, Batman stops Luthor's schemes, and the government once again accepts Gotham back into the United States.

No Man's Land is notable for two major events. First is the fact that Batman attempts to reveal his identity to Jim Gordon in Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #125 by Greg Rucka and Rick Burchett. This revelation comes at a particularly dark time for Gordon, who is still recovering from the Joker murdering his second wife Sarah and losing faith in Batman during the opening days of No Man's Land. Eventually, he decides to tell Batman to put his mask back on, but it is a moment that strengthens the bond between the two. The second is the official introduction of Harley Quinn into comics continuity in the Batman: Harley Quinn graphic novel. Harley originally appeared in Batman: The Animated Series, so seeing her in comics form — with a story written by co-creator Paul Dini — was a sign that B:TAS was continuing to have a major influence on other forms of media.

Both ‘The Batman’ and ‘The Penguin’ Are Taking Cues From ‘No Man’s Land’

The finale of The Batman has Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight fighting to stop an army of thugs radicalized by the Riddler (Paul Dano) from killing Gotham's new mayor; further compounding matters is the Riddler blowing out Gotham's levees and allowing seawater to flood the city. The Penguin is set one week after these events, and the effects of the Riddler's attack can still be felt: whole streets are flooded, FEMA trucks are being deployed (and judging from a conversation between Oz and Victor, robbed), and Gotham's criminal underworld is in flux due to the Riddler killing Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

While some of the details have changed, the influence of No Man's Land can definitely be felt through Gotham undergoing a turbulent event and criminals seizing on the opportunity. It might also shape the events of The Batman Part II, especially since The Penguin spun out of plans for the upcoming sequel. "Matt had to part with some of the ideas that he wanted to explore in movie two," producer Dylan Clark told Collider. "That rise to power Scarface story that is the beginning of this series was the beginning of movie two." While more details about The Batman Part II remain scarce, the idea that it could bring in elements from No Man's Land would make for a compelling story and push Batman to his limit.

‘No Man’s Land’ Has Influenced Other Batman TV Shows

The Penguin is far from the first Batman television show to be influenced by No Man's Land. The final two seasons of Gotham featured a storyline that took elements from No Man's Land, as Gotham City is left in ruins after a fight between Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) and Ra's Al Ghul (Alexander Siddig); Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) stays behind to help Bruce keep order in what's left of the city. Season 2 of Harley Quinn also has a very No Man's Land-esque set-up, as it deals with the fallout of the Joker triggering a bomb that devastates Gotham; Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and friends fight their fellow rogues, who, much like the comics, have divvied up Gotham into various territories.

But there was a time when No Man's Land could have been the focus of an entire animated series. James Tucker, who worked on Justice League Unlimited and other DC animated series, attempted to pitch a version of No Man's Land as an animated series, but Cartoon Network turned down the pitch and said it was "too dark" — considering this is the same network where Justice League Unlimited, which had some fairly adult storylines, aired that's saying something. Tucker made one more attempt to pitch No Man's Land in the early 2000s but was turned down. Ironically, both of his pitches would lead to Batman: Brave and the Bold and Beware the Batman, and he'd eventually join forces with Matt Reeves to work on Batman: Caped Crusader. No Man's Land remains a highly influential story in Batman's history, especially given how it makes Gotham City an even more dangerous place. It's no surprise that The Penguin is looking to this series for inspiration.

