Following the fair success of Matt Reeves' The Batman, the birth of a new era for Gotham is set to continue, but not via the eyes of the Caped Crusader. Instead, The Penguin will take the movie and spin it into a TV series focusing on Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, perhaps the best and most rewarding performance of the 2022 film.

With the criminal underworld free to be ruled following the assassination of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), Oz Cobb's rise to the top of the tree is set to play out in all its gory glory. Episode 1, "After Hours," has already been declared a triumph by many fans and critics alike, raising the anticipation for episode 2 tenfold. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about The Penguin episode 2, "Inside Man."

When is 'The Penguin' Episode 2 Streaming?

Image via HBO

Following the first episode's Friday, September 20 release on HBO, each episode will now take on the famous Sunday, 9 p.m. slot, previously held by House of the Dragon. That means that, contrary to what some might believe, the second episode is not set to air on a Thursday, instead arriving on our screens on Sunday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. If you can't watch it live or have missed the first episode of this tantalizing series, all episodes will stream on Max with episode 1, "After Hours", already available for your viewing pleasure.

For those without a subscription to Max who will need one to see the evolution of Oz Cobb, here is a handy breakdown of the many options available to new subscribers:

Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited, ad-supported access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99 per month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. $15.99 per month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

Four devices can use the same account at a time.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 resolution on selected broadcasts.

Download up to 100 titles to watch on the go. $19.99 per month

What Happened in 'The Penguin' Episode 1?

Image via HBO

So good they released it multiple times, The Penguin's first episode was full of brooding drama and inescapable darkness, the sort of which can now be expected from Reeves' Batman era. Already boasting an 8.8/10 on IMDb, episode 1, "After Hours", took place just one week after Carmine Falcone's shocking assassination at the hands of the Riddler, aka Edward Nashton (Paul Dano), as well as the crumbling of Gotham's seawall leading to a flooded city. As Oz attempts to recover a stash of Falcone's prized possessions from the Iceberg Lounge, he is interrupted by the heir to the Falcone throne, Alberto (Michael Zegen). After an Alberto monologue and a brief, tense exchange, the Falcone son's mocking causes Oz to shoot him dead on the spot, a moment ready to trigger the entire string of events that lie in waiting for The Penguin viewers. Collider's Carly Lane interviewed the episode's director, Craig Zobel, and asked him about this scene in particular. Xobel replied:

"What helps the tension in that scene is that Oz has this awesome monologue. It's rare that at the very beginning of a story, you do a monologue, but we did, and that's all Lauren LeFranc. The fact that you get to sit with him for a while, and hear him tell the story, and fall into the story, and get to really see on his face maybe what that story means to him, it really does help you be in his head a bit. The subsequent turn that happens, when Alberto realizes that he may actually be expressing a desire or something, that he's been vulnerable, that Oz has shown a vulnerability, you see that fall on his face. It's really about staying on Oz a lot. As far as really just the simple blocking of it, it made sense to me that they would be drinking and sitting down, because it had been a while that they had been there together, but also, those are not two guys that would sit close to each other. They're from different parts of this world."

The rest of episode 1 is an introspective character study of its titular character, punctuated by two pivotal meetings with ensemble members. The first involves the recruitment of Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), a homeless teenager with little to no prosperity who becomes the enforcer of Oz's power. The second comes at the end of the episode, when the fascinating Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the daughter of Carmine, tortures Oz only to be distracted by the discovery of Alberto's body. As a rival to the criminal underworld and Oz's biggest competition, the relationship between this pair is just getting started.

'The Penguin' Episode 2 Preview

The future of this already immersive spinoff series looks set to feature, at its best, the unmissable dynamic between Farrell's Oz Cobb and Milioti's Sofia. The two are certainly morally questionable, although the driving force behind their actions feels starkly different, with Sofia driven by revenge and Oz Cobb simply by an unyielding desire for power. However, as all good shows do - including The Penguin's clear inspiration, The Sopranos - the turning cogs of both their minds are already driving much of the narrative, with this character piece an enticing one to keep unwrapping. With a deeper dive into these warped minds comes a greater understanding of their vulnerabilities and, therefore, a more rounded, grounded duo worth feeling a connection to.

As the trailer teasing the weeks ahead, available to watch above, showcases, the dynamic between the pair continues to flourish in the coming episodes, with Sofia's backstory and perhaps her time in Arkham Asylum explored in more detail. In fact, during the trailer, it seems as if Oz is attempting to appeal to her hubris, even going as far as to say, "I'm on your side. That should be you in there." The head-first dive into these fascinating characters will continue in episode 2, "Inside Man," as will the mob violence and twists and turns, with much more excitement yet to come.

What's the Episode Schedule For 'The Penguin'?

Image via HBO

For those looking to plan their calendars around this indulgent series, here's a breakdown of the entire episode schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Director: Writer/s: Release Date: 1 After Hours "The death of Carmine Falcone and a post-flood crime wave motivates Oz Cobb to fill the power vacuum left in the criminal underworld of Gotham City, while Falcone's children attempt to keep their family together." Craig Zobel Lauren LeFranc Thursday, September 19, 2024 2 Inside Man TBA Craig Zobel Erika L. Johnson Sunday, September 29, 2024 3 Bliss TBA Craig Zobel Noelle Valdivia Sunday, October 6, 2024 4 Cent'Anni TBA TBA John McCutcheon Sunday, October 13, 2024 5 Homecoming TBA TBA Breannah Gibson, Shaye Ogbonna Sunday, October 20, 2024 6 Gold Summit TBA TBA Nick Towne Sunday, October 27, 2024 7 Top Hat TBA TBA Vladimir Cvetko Sunday, November 3, 2024 8 Great or Little Thing TBA TBA Lauren LeFranc Sunday, November 10, 2024

