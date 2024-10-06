The vicious, bloodthirsty world of Gotham's criminal underbelly has already reared its deliciously ugly head, with a first episode that proved Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb was the very best choice for a character spinoff from Matt Reeves' The Batman. With blood and brooding drama galore, as soon as the credits rolled on episode 1, the desperate wait for the second was on.

Episode 2, "Inside Man", certainly didn't disappoint, building on the tension growing after a violent ending to the first outing. As the reviews come in from critics and fans alike, it's clear that The Penguin is hitting all the right notes, and, with that in mind, the pressure is on for episode 3 to continue to build on the fascinating groundwork laid before it. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about The Penguin episode 3, "Bliss".

When is 'The Penguin' Episode 3 Streaming?

Image via HBO

Previously held by House of the Dragon, The Penguin episode 3 will continue the show's run of airing on the prestigious Sunday, 9 p.m. slot, with the next outing debuting on Sunday, October 6, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. If you can't watch it live or have missed the first two episodes of this dark series, you can catch every episode on Max.

For those without a subscription to Max who will need one to see Oz Cobb continue his fight for criminal supremacy

What Happened in 'The Penguin' Episode 2?

Image via HBO

Episode 2 of The Penguin, "Inside Man", built on the dark, violent world introduced in the first outing with more of the same crime-fueled barbarity. With Alberto's (Michael Zegen) body planted by Oz and Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) at the end of episode 1, the second outing deals with the fallout, with Sofia (Cristin Milioti) becoming evermore suspicious and Oz continuing his chess-like game played between both the Falcones and Maronis. As the episode ducks and weaves between more Sopranos-esque gangster thrills, it all once again leads to murder, with Oz ending the life of Ervad (Fajer Al-Kaisi) with a switchblade and framing Sofia's enforcer Castillo (Berto Colón). This leads to Castillo's quick demise and more frustration for Sofia, with her eventually asking Oz for an alliance as the episode ends. More than anything, it is the development of the show's central pairing, Oz Cobb and Sofia, that remains the most nuanced and intriguing aspect of the series so far, with "Inside Man" giving Sofia her biggest chance to shine yet. Director of episodes 1 and 2, Craig Zobel, discussed the developments in Sofia in episode 2 in an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, saying:

"She's a person where stories have been told about her in the first episode. She knows that she has this reputation that she feels like she doesn't deserve, and what we're seeing is her realizing that she won't ever shake it, or doesn't believe she could ever shake it. People's minds are made up. They've made a decision about her, and I think that the first three episodes really are her coming to terms with that. If no one's going to believe that she isn't a monster, she might as well at least get the privileges of being a monster."

'The Penguin' Episode 3 Preview

What's scarier than one unhinged criminal mastermind? Two. In episode 3, "Bliss", it looks as if the unlikely team of Oz Cobb and Sofia will venture into criminal business together. However, as the preview for the episode available above shows, things in Gotham's criminal underworld never run smoothly. Oz has managed to manipulate Sofia into sparing him from her erratic violence, but there's no saying how long that might last, especially with the whispers of other influential voices potentially in anyone's ear. Sofia's desperate yearning for a drug empire means she needs Oz for muscle power, with their relationship mutually beneficial at least in the short term. However, the jeopardies of their own alliance are also threatened externally, with the likes of Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) and Luca Falcone (Scott Cohen) ready to fight for control of Gotham. The game of chess that is high-level criminal activity will continue to develop as The Penguin enters its third episode, with the possibilities still feeling excitingly endless for where this bloody road could lead.

What's 'The Penguin's Episode Schedule?

Image via HBO

For those looking to plan their calendars around this indulgent series, here's a breakdown of the entire episode schedule: