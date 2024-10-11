The Penguin is a show that knows its genre. By treating audiences to subtle comic book references and plenty of nerve-wracking negotiations, Lauren LeFranc's series expertly balances the mythology of Gotham City with all the hallmarks of a classic gangster movie, leveraging its setting's gritty reputation to deliver a hybrid in the superhero age. The show's creators have made no secret of their inspirations, with executive producer Matt Reeves citing Al Pacino's Scarface as an influence on Oz's (Colin Farrell) character development, but this week's episode goes even further by exploring The Penguin's thematic links to the go-to classic of American crime, The Godfather.

Oz’s Monologue in ‘The Penguin’ Episode 3 Calls Back to 'The Godfather's Opening Scene

This connection occurs towards the latter half of The Penguin Episode 3, "Bliss". After discovering Victor's (Rhenzy Feliz) plans to leave Gotham with his old girlfriend, Graciela (Anire Kim Amoda), Oz launches into a tirade about how organized crime is his sidekick's best opportunity to gain a better life than his father, who did everything the right way only to be washed away by the Riddler's (Paul Dano) flood in the episode's opening flashback. This monologue also connects to Victor and Oz's conversation at a high-class restaurant halfway through "Bliss," during which Oz insists the American dream is a hustle that fails honest men, and taken together, the supervillain's arguments directly mirror the monologue in The Godfather's iconic opening scene.

Francis Ford Coppola's classic crime epic famously begins by dissecting the idea of America, with Salvatore Corsitto's Bonasera recounting how the traditional justice system failed to punish the men who beat his daughter close to death. As a result, Bonasera seeks out Marlon Brando's cat-loving Don Vito Corleone on the day of his daughter's wedding to do what the government refuses, demonstrating how organized crime families can fight for the rights of the people when American authorities do nothing. The Penguin already alludes to this kind of old-fashioned arrangement with Oz's description of Rex Calabrese in Episode 1, but Oz's speech to Victor ultimately doubles down on this romantic view of the Mafia by claiming crime is the only way for Victor to make his way in an otherwise uncaring world.

‘The Penguin’s Callback to 'The Godfather' Highlights the Temptations of a Criminal Life

In many ways, the events of The Penguin Episode 3 also reaffirm the perspective that the series picks up from the first minutes of The Godfather, demonstrating America's broken justice system while simultaneously playing up the perks of being a criminal. The generous salary and high-class meals Oz gifts to Victor are a far cry from the latter's desperate state in Episode 1. Victor's bribe to a police officer early in the episode delivers on the corruption for which Gotham is famously known. Combined with Oz's fiery conviction, this blend of material temptation and urban disillusionment ultimately convinces Victor to remain in Gotham and save his mentor in the final minutes of The Penguin Episode 3, underscoring the powerful allure of Oz's promises.

The appeal of a gangster's life isn't solely confined to The Penguin either. As a testament to the show's inspirations, Victor's dilemma is a play on a classic trope of mob dramas — the criminal seduction. Think Henry Hill's (Ray Liotta) one-shot take walking through the Copacabana nightclub in Goodfellas or Robert De Niro's Frank Sheeran receiving some impossibly helpful legal assistance at the beginning of The Irishman. In both cases, belonging to a criminal organization grants the main character access to glamorous and otherwise unreachable resources, and Oz's success in bringing Victor into the life is merely the latest example of a character being seduced by the same support system that makes The Godfather's opening scene satisfying.

Yet, just as The Godfather later contrasts its opening with the bloody realities of organized crime, Oz's romantic facade has already shown signs of cracking. His brutal command that Victor lies in an open grave for the victims of Episode 2's Falcone family drama demonstrates the cruel lengths he's willing to go to teach his protégé a lesson. The fact that Victor seemingly loses all the money he earned during his bribery suggests the criminal life may take as much from him as it provides. That said, The Penguin's connections to The Godfather's social commentary still honor the spirit of Hollywood's long history of gangster movies, even if Victor may soon be in need of an undertaker himself.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New Episodes air every Sunday night.

