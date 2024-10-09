For many characters in The Penguin, what just happened in the latest episode, "Bliss," will have permanent, and potentially tragic, consequences. At the end of the episode, Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) has left Oz (Colin Farrell) with the purple Maserati, and Oz and Sofia (Cristin Milioti) are held at gunpoint by Nadia Maroni (Shohreh Aghdashloo). However, Vic returns, ramming into one of Nadia’s henchmen, with Oz leaving Sofia behind to escape with Vic. It wouldn't be surprising if, at the end of this season, we look back at this moment as when everything changed, with mistakes being made by Vic and Oz they can't rectify. Not only has Oz wrecked his relationship with Sofia, but his entire plan seems to have blown up in his face, perhaps isolating himself completely for now. An even greater tragedy is Vic's choice, as he may want a better life, but what good is a better life if you can't look at yourself anymore?

Oz and Sofia's Relationship is Most Likely Wrecked in 'The Penguin'

With Oz yelling at Vic to "leave her!" and gunshots are heard off-screen, it could be that Nadia and Sofia will take care of each other, though this feels rather unlikely. In that case, Oz will have just ruined his relationship with Sofia right as it was about to be as fruitful as ever. Oz's words of how he will "keep showing" Sofia how to trust him made it rather tragic to think they'll have to betray each other one day, so seeing it happen so immediately is even more heartbreaking. Sofia seemed to be beginning to trust Oz, and Oz was more honest and open. However, with him leaving her behind to be murdered, or worse, that trust will most likely be shattered now, and we could see her become even more brutal if she survives this attack.

Oz Has Just Taken His Biggest Risk Yet in 'The Penguin'

Rarely have we seen Oz take such a high-risk maneuver. Yes, he’s killed or betrayed people, like Sofia's bodyguard, Angelo (Eugene Solfanelli) and the Maroni's man, Ervad (Fajer Al-Kaisi), but he normally takes a far more active control over the situation to manipulate it to his benefit. When he killed these men or got them killed, it was to endear himself to one side or another. In this case, he was just hoping Sofia and Nadia would kill each other, or at least they would be distracted in the short term so that he could escape. Yes, it really was his only option at the moment. Oz has, therefore, burned what fragile bridges he had with the Falcone and Maroni crime families and will have to think incredibly hard and carefully about his next steps. This is in contrast to previous episodes, where it has always felt like he has contingencies in place.

His one hope, perhaps, is that Nadia acted without Sal Maroni's (Clancy Brown) knowledge. We are never made aware of what Sal and Oz said to one another over the phone at the beginning of the episode, but Nadia implied a severe lack of communication was the reason for this execution. In this case, if Nadia is killed in the shooting, Oz could pretend to be ignorant to try and save his own hide. Regardless, this is definitely the weakest position we have seen the gangster in all season.

Vic Has Committed to 'The Penguin's Criminal Underworld for Life

For Vic, there is no coming back from the underworld now. Again, yes, he has committed crimes before, like mutilating Alberto’s (Michael Zegen) dead body, but these were under either orders or duress from Oz. This time, he took it upon himself to murder someone in the easiest way possible for himself, yet most brutal for the victim. If this was The Godfather, this would most certainly be the moment Michael (Al Pacino) killed Sollozzo (Al Lettierti) at the restaurant, the corruption of the promising innocent. It all began with him taking the money from Oz at the beginning of the episode. At that moment, rather than Oz letting him leave later, Vic became a willing accomplice in Oz's crimes. He was so close to freedom, literally watching Graciela (Anire Kim Amoda) leave on the coach to California, but this feels like a moment of corruption he might not even live to regret.

What is so impressive about this twist is how it brilliantly portrays Vic's character journey without saying one word, and that is a credit to the amazing writing, acting, and directing working in harmony. Where this will leave Oz in terms of his next power play will be fascinating — this is the first time we've seen him so isolated. With his relationship with the Falcones and Maronis now most likely in tatters, his rise to power will be a far trickier road than he hoped.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

