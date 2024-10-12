Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 3.If there's one word to describe this week's episode of The Penguin, it's emotional. Between Oz (Colin Farrell) opening up to Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) about their tumultuous past and the aspiring crime boss' fiery speech to Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), Episode 3 of the gripping Gotham crime drama, "Bliss," is anything but serene. But by far the most gut-wrenching moment in the episode is the opening flashback to the events of Matt Reeves' The Batman, during which audiences get to witness the horrific destruction of Victor's home and family during the Riddler's (Paul Dano) citywide flood. And while this devastation is familiar to fans of the film, what's more jarring is how the death of Victor's family proves Dano's character has always been wrong.

‘The Penguin’ Proves the Poor Suffered the Most From the Riddler’s Schemes in ‘The Batman’

Of course, it's unlikely that anyone walked out of Reeves' film believing the Riddler was completely in the right, but the supervillain's motivations in The Batman are not entirely unsympathetic. Given the character's monologue about the rat-infested trauma of growing up forgotten in a Gotham City orphanage, it's clear the Riddler is trying to avenge his upbringing by taking down the corrupt officials who made it possible in The Batman. Toward this end, he sadistically torments the figures behind the exploitation of Gotham's Renewal Fund, with the film's most memorable scene being Dano's brain-teasing torture of Gotham D.A. Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), but The Penguin turns the Riddler's form of justice on its head by revealing his methods ultimately hurt the very kind of people he wanted to avenge.

While the Riddler's destruction of Gotham's sea walls may have brought the city to its knees, The Penguin has demonstrated that the puzzle-loving villain's plan inflicted more pain on the common people than those preaching false promises of renewal. Episode 1's opening newscast makes a point to mention that Gotham's wealthiest suburbs were spared the destruction that devastated the city's poorest neighborhoods, and Episode 3's flashback gives us our closest look at that disparity yet. Furthermore, since the Falcone's family mansion has been shown farther inland, it's unlikely the Riddler's flood would have punished those truly responsible for abusing the Renewal Fund, illustrating how the supervillain's desire for vengeance overruled the logic for which he is so iconically known.

Victor’s Choice in ‘The Penguin’ Episode 3 Demonstrates the Full Extent of the Riddler’s Mistake

The true cost of the Riddler's oversight comes into clearer focus as Episode 3 unfolds. With the confirmation that Victor lost everything in the flood, it's a good bet that he and his friends were only stealing from Oz to survive during The Penguin Episode 1. The episode's newscast already describes the lawlessness and chaos that followed the Riddler's attack, but witnessing Victor's backstory makes it clear that the Riddler is directly responsible for Victor resorting to this life of crime. While Victor's conversation with his father (Jose Guns Alves) makes it clear their family was by no means wealthy, the brief glimpse we get into the Aguilar family apartment before its destruction suggests they managed to get by, meaning Dano's supervillain robbed Victor of a stable life.

What's worse, as a result of the support system the Riddler stole from Victor, Oz's sidekick is forced into the main dramatic dilemma of The Penguin Episode 3. While Victor does ultimately choose to save Oz from the Maroni crime family instead of boarding a bus out of Gotham with his old girlfriend, Graciela (Anire Kim Amoda), he can only do so because he was forced to partner with Oz in the first place. As Oz confirms when he yells "We're in it now, kid," in the episode's final minutes, Victor's rescue marks his point of no return, the moment when he truly joins Gotham's criminal underworld. Therefore, by trying to punish Gotham's elites without carefully considering the effects his actions would have on the poor, the Riddler has a hand in literally creating a new generation of criminals, dooming Victor to a dark upbringing like his in a way that shows corrupt politicians aren't the only ones who break their promises.

