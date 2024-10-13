The Penguin is simply the must-watch series right now on HBO and Max. A spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman, the choice to discover Gotham City's criminal underworld under the ever-increasing power of Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb was genius. The most recent episode in the series lived up to its title, "Bliss", with many citing it as the best episode so far, including IMDb, which so far has the episode rated at an astounding 9.1/10.

For some shows, the thought of living up to such extreme highs would feel daunting, but, for fans of The Penguin, there still seems this sense that the quality is only set to increase as time continues. With that in mind, and with the promise that the history of one of the show's best characters is ready to be explored, here's a look at everything you need to know about The Penguin, Episode 4, "Cent'Anni."

When is 'The Penguin' Episode 4 Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

Just like the weeks before, The Penguin Episode 4 will continue the show's run of airing on Sundays at 9 p.m., with the next outing available on Sunday, October 6, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Currently, every previous episode is available to stream on Max.

Watch on MaxFor those without a subscription to Max who will need one to see Oz Cobb continue to evade death, here is a handy breakdown of the many options available to new subscribers:

Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited, ad-supported access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99 per month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. $15.99 per month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

Four devices can use the same account at a time.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 resolution on selected broadcasts.

Download up to 100 titles to watch on the go. $19.99 per month

What Happened in 'The Penguin' Episode 3?

Image via HBO

More than ever before, The Penguin Episode 3, "Bliss," rewarded fans who had watched The Batman, with the latest episode taking a trip down memory lane as the backstory of breakout star Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) is explored. This exploration takes viewers back to the explosion of the Riddler's (Paul Dano) bomb, although this time through the lens of one of the show's best new characters. Speaking about this opportunity with Collider's Carly Lane, director Craig Zobel said:

"Yeah, super excited. It was very interesting, getting to see how devastating that would be in so many different ways. This is where we truly were starting to talk about class, and it's also just a scene [that] I feel like you don't get to see in a superhero story very often. What these people are doing is affecting just normal, everyday people, and so, hopefully, that resonated. It was certainly also super interesting to figure out, really, what that would do in a practical way. It required a lot of studying, of [Hurricane] Katrina down in New Orleans, and we also looked at some floods in Germany, to just see what happened, physically, and how devastating they can be."

Besides this intricate dive into the past, the rest of Episode 3 exploded into life as the newest, most dangerous partnership in all of Gotham looks to unleash a new drug on the streets. The relationship between Oz Cobb and Sofia (Cristin Milioti) is already the most enticing aspect of The Penguin, with Episode 3 putting in the work to, somehow, make them even more enjoyable to watch. Farrell and Milioti ooze a unique chemistry that makes every one of their scenes simply electric, as the darkness of their action is juxtaposed by two very different, but equally sinister intentions. However, when the Maronis arrive and hold the pair at gunpoint, it's clear Oz's two-timing is over, and the ghost must be given up. He's not one to stare death in the face though, as Victor swoops in for the save, leaving Sofia behind. This sets up a fascinating Episode 4, with the stakes climbing higher than could've ever been imagined.

'The Penguin' Episode 4 Preview

It feels like there's been barely enough time to catch your breath following the chaos of episode 3. However, based on the Episode 4 preview available to watch above, it looks as if a moment of pause will be on offer, allowing fans to dive deeper into the backstory of one of the show's best characters. In particular, Sofia's road to Arkham and the reason behind her "Hangman" nickname will be discussed, although that isn't perhaps as exciting as the introduction of Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone. In The Batman, Carmine was portrayed by John Turturro. However, he was unable to reprise the role, so the ever-brilliant Strong steps in, joining an already packed ensemble as The Penguin reaches the halfway mark. Oz's double life is now been blown, so expect the ramifications of that to involve plenty of violence and many a twist and turn, as the dark and devilishly delicious The Penguin continues.

What's 'The Penguin' Episode Schedule?

Image via HBO

For those looking to plan their calendars around this highly-rated series, here's a breakdown of the entire episode schedule: