Over the last month, The Penguin has taken the DC Universe by storm. The continuation of Matt Reeves’ The Batman just hit the halfway point of its limited series run, with an episode mainly focused on Sofia Falcone’s disturbing backstory and her time at Arkham Asylum. Now it’s being reported that the latest episode, Episode 4 “Cent'Anni”, has received the highest viewership debut of the series thus far.

Episode 4 had 1.7 million cross-platform viewers in the United States. This is a slight uptick from the previous series high which was held by Episode 2, “Inside Man.” The Penguin’s sophomore outing had 1.6 million viewers in its debut. That was up 17% percent from the premiere, which has now accumulated over 13 million views. The Penguin had already become Max’s biggest four-day premiere since The Last of Us in early 2023.

Sofia Falcone vs. The Penguin

Close

In The Penguin’s first four episodes, the series has done a great job doubling down on the street-level noir crime feel of The Batman. Starting out just a week after the end of that critically acclaimed film, Gotham City is still recovering from The Riddler’s attack and there’s a power vacuum in its underworld in the wake of Carmine Falcone’s death. Oswald Cobb, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), has been trying to manipulate his way to the top with his new apprentice, Victor (Rhenzy Feliz). He kills Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) and tries to frame it on the Maroni crime family. That worked for a couple of episodes, with even Penguin and Sofia “working together,” but everything came to a head at the end of Episode 3 when Nadia Maroni (Shohreh Aghdashloo) catches on and holds them at gunpoint. Both Penguin and Sofia narrowly escape, with the latter suffering a head injury. That allows the audience to flash back to what caused Sofia’s decade-long stay in Arkham.

We learn that “The Hangman” persona that was labeled on her was all a lie. Her father Carmine (Mark Strong) killed all the women connected to the IceBerg Lounge by strangulation, in addition to Sofia’s mother, later staging them as death by suicide. A Batman staple character, reporter Summer Gleeson was investigating and trying to get Sofia involved. Penguin, her driver at the time, ratted Sofia out to her father, which caused the crime boss, along with the rest of her family, to commit his daughter. All his murders were pinned on her. It was the most emotional episode yet due to Sofia’s intense stay at Arkham and Oz’s betrayal, which was the first domino to fall in this ill-fated crime family. Episode 4 ended with Sofia killing all but one of her core family members, Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly). Now that she knows Oz killed her brother, a new war in Gotham is about to begin in The Penguin’s last half.

When’s the Next Episode of ‘The Penguin’?

New episodes of The Penguin premiere every Sunday on Max and HBO at 9 PM EST. The next one will be on October 20th. There are four episodes left and, with the quality of the series only going up, expect the viewership numbers to continue to rise. The preview for Episode 5 can be viewed below.