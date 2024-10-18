What initially started as a story following Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb after Matt Reeves' The Batman, The Penguin Episode 4 shifts gears from Oz Cobb's and Victor Aguilar's (Rhenzy Feliz) perspective to focus on Sofia Falcone's (Cristin Milioti) journey. During her introduction in the series premiere, it's revealed that Sofia has been "rehabilitated" during her stay at Arkham Asylum, a psychiatric hospital that is well-known for housing Batman's villains in DC Comics. The episode shows the events leading up to her, for lack of a better word, imprisonment.

A string of suicides involving young women who've worked at the Iceberg Lounge have been occurring over a few months, causing the citizens of Gotham City to speculate if this is the work of a serial killer. Sofia's father, Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong), is a top suspect for whom the media is calling The Hangman due to his criminal activity and ownership of the Iceberg Lounge. After being made aware of this connection by a nosy reporter, Sofia works together with them to uncover her father's secret, but they ultimately pay the price. The reporter in question? Summer Gleeson (Nadine Malouf), who makes her first live-action appearance.

Who Is Summer Gleeson in DC History?

Summer Gleeson was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series. Voiced by Mari Devon, the character debuted in the series' second episode "Christmas with the Joker" (based on production order). Similar to her role in The Penguin, Summer is a well-known reporter in Gotham City. During her multiple appearances in Batman: The Animated Series, she investigates who Batman really is underneath the mask, but it almost always leads her to being kidnapped by Batman's rogues gallery.

Along with being a recurring character in the animated series, Summer also appeared in the film tie-in Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, this time voiced by Jane Alan. Additionally, the character, voiced by Lonnie Leavitt-Barker​​​​​​, was used for a flashback scene in Batman Beyond, the continuation of Batman: The Animated Series/The New Batman Adventures. In the comics, Summer has only appeared in Batman: Gotham Knights #33 in a backup story by Darwyn Cooke and Bill Wray; DC's Black Label graphic novel focusing on Harley Quinn, titled Harleen, by Stjepan Šejić; and Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones' Batman '89, a continuation comic of Tim Burton's Batman universe. The character doesn't have anywhere near a deep history compared to many Batman side characters.

What Happens to Summer Gleeson in 'The Penguin'?

Initially in denial that her father could be involved in the women's "suicides," Sofia meets with Summer, claiming that she's creating conspiracy theories to boost her way up as a notable reporter at the Gotham Gazette. After being made aware of their meeting by Oz, Carmine berates Sofia for talking to the press, especially since he reveals that Summer is working with the Gotham City Police Department to implicate him for the murders. Realizing what her father might be capable of, Sofia accuses him of her own mother's death, indicating that he had scratch marks on his hands the day she "committed suicide."

With his daughter onto him, Carmine has Summer murdered and pins it on Sofia, along with the deaths caused by The Hangman. Her history with mental illness and the letters of various Falcone members are enough to have the judge commit Sofia to Arkham Asylum for a psychological evaluation. But she ends up spending over 10 years in the institute thanks to her father's interference. Considering her limited history, it's no wonder that The Penguin introduced a notable character such as Summer Gleeson, only to have her die in the same episode. It would've been interesting to see an investigative journalist like her work alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman in The Batman Part II. With Colin Farrell confirmed to be returning for the sequel, fans are eagerly waiting to see if any of The Penguin characters will join as well.

