Just when you thought The Penguin couldn't get any better, episode 4, "Cent'Anni" takes a swift diversion into the past of one of the show's best characters and, in doing so, sheds new light on the entire story that changes the dynamic entirely. For a series to have the guts to not just do this but pull it off to perfection with just enough twists and turns to keep viewers on their toes is remarkable, and further cements the fact that The Penguin is one of the best series of the year.

A spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman, the show follows Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb as he attempts to take control of Gotham's criminal underworld. So far, the course of true crime is not running smoothly, with attempted alliances and chess-like criminal moves proving all too costly. With death and destruction left in its wake, the possibilities of where this tale may turn next are endless. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about The Penguin episode 5, "Homecoming".

When Is 'The Penguin' Episode 5 Streaming?

Image via HBO

The Penguin episode 5, "Homecoming", will continue the show's run of airing on Sundays at 9 p.m., with the episode available on Sunday, October 6, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Currently, every previous episode is available to stream on Max.

For those without a subscription to Max who will need one in time for episode 5, here is a handy breakdown of the many options available to new subscribers:

What Happened in 'The Penguin' Episode 4?

Image via HBO

It's safe to say that, with the series' highest recorded viewership to date and an outstanding 9.5/10 rating on IMDb, episode 4, "Cent'Anni", was the best episode of the series so far. Taking a detour away from the current story, the show dives into the past of Sofia (Cristin Milioti), giving answers to her "Hangman" nickname and completely shifting the dynamic surrounding her character. What was once an unmissably offbeat killer is now the source of the audience's sympathy, with it revealed that Sofia was framed by Carmine (Mark Strong) for the Hangman murders after Oz had tipped him off, with her initial sentence of six months cruelly extended to a decade. Understandably, this led to a breakdown for Sofia, which first turned her to murder. On the outside, she becomes a changed woman and, in the present day, Sofia unleashes carbon monoxide in the Falcone mansion, leaving almost everyone dead. For the first time though, and to the credit of the cast and crew, we feel the pain that went into the attack and have a strange level of empathy for the woman murdering a family. To watch the tragic spiraling of a promising woman before our very eyes is nothing short of mesmeric, with Milioti's performance and the impeccably designed script surely an early shout for Emmys attention next year.

'The Penguin' Episode 5 Preview

Available to watch above, Max officially released the preview for The Penguin episode 5, "Homecoming", straight after the most recent installment. After learning of Sofia's past and that Oz was the one who snitched on her, the power dynamic between the pair in the eyes of the viewer has completely shifted. Of course, however, it's the fallout from the mansion murders that will make up a large part of "Homecoming", with the trailer beginning with the suggestion from Oz that "Sofia done us a favor", as Farrell's scheming Penguin sees this as "one family down, one to go". Explosive and action-packed, the trailer for The Penguin's fifth episode continues the series' run of being seemingly unmissable. On top of the next episode preview, a mid-season trailer for the rest of The Penguin was also released.

What's 'The Penguin' Episode Schedule?

Image via HBO

For those looking to plan their calendars around this already-adored series, here's a breakdown of the entire episode schedule: