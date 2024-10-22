Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 5.The Penguin may only be five episodes in, but already it has expanded the world of The Batman by exploring Gotham's crime families in depth. Though Gotham's most famous citizen, Batman (played by Robert Pattinson in this universe), is not in the series, there are more than a few connections to the film that introduced Colin Farrell's Oswald. The Penguin not only explores the life and motivations of its title character, shows the impact the Riddler's (Paul Dano) attack had on the city, and gives a closer look at this version of Arkham, but showcases the depth of the world. Without forcing familiar characters where they don't fit, The Penguin ties itself to the film. However, one well-placed cameo that no one anticipated was the appearance of Mackenzie Bock (Con O'Neill) in Episode 5, "Homecoming."

With Gotham's underworld proving especially active, the show includes many opportunities for GCPD officers to show up, but Episode 5 features one in particular: the corrupt Police Chief, who fans may recognize from The Batman. While his role in the film is ultimately small, Bock had a memorable scene where he made his feelings about vigilantes known. Though The Penguin could have gotten away with not including Bock, the series highlights a character who deserves more attention than he has gotten. With other opportunities in this world on the horizon, starting with The Batman Part II, Bock's role should grow, which would make his appearance in The Penguin even more significant.

Police Chief Bock Hassles Sofia Falcone in 'The Penguin' Episode 5

Considering the freedom that the Falcones enjoy in Gotham, it shouldn't be surprising that the Police Chief doesn't play a significant role. Despite all of the murder, drugs, and other criminal activity in the series, the GCPD do little to pursue Oswald or Sofia (Cristin Milioti), much less send the Police Chief after them. However, when the Falcones are nearly wiped out in a single night, Bock does show up at the crime scene. This is the immediate aftermath of Sofia brutally gassing her family in Episode 4, "Cent'anni," leaving her status as one of the few survivors suspicious. Bock talks to Sofia, gathering more details about the night before. Though he never openly accuses Sofia, his words highlight her precarious situation. She quickly defects blame onto Jonny Viti (Michael Kelly), another survivor of the massacre who is now missing — as far as the police know.

Bock doesn't immediately accept her explanations, so, angered by his questions, Sofia reminds Bock that she knows about the bribes he was accepting from her family. She goes as far as to accuse him and his officers of planning to sell the crime scene photos to the press. While Sofia successfully avoids Bock's questions, he does not seem convinced of her innocence as he leaves. However, that only raises the question of what he will do, especially if Sofia has the ability to blackmail him.

Bock Played a Small But Important Role in 'The Batman'

Bock may not have been a main character in The Batman, but his position as the Police Chief made him an important figure as the GCPD clashed with Batman, and beyond that, Bock represented a larger section of the GCPD who didn't trust Batman. Bock believed Batman's interference was hindering his department, making it more difficult for the vigilante to get Jim Gordon's (Jeffrey Wright) much-needed assistance. Bock never fails to make his negative opinion of the vigilante known, but it is most obvious in the scene where Batman is in the police headquarters. In this interaction, Bock openly blames Batman for the District Attorney's death and even calls Batman a "scumbag." Batman accuses the Police Chief of corruption, much like Sofia, getting a rise out of him before Gordon separates them.

Bock is the voice of the many GCPD officers who oppose the vigilante. Batman defying the majority of Gotham's police is a common element of the story, and in this universe, Bock demonstrates that. He is the one constantly accusing Batman and impeding his mission. But, perhaps more importantly, Bock is a unique complication for Gordon. Bock's stance on Batman's activities pits him against the film's hero and Gordon, creating an interesting dynamic. While Batman is no stranger to this opposition, Gordon is. In most stories with the character, Gordon himself is the Police Commissioner, so he does not have to battle with his superior officer to protect Batman. Yet, The Batman adds this challenge through Bock's character.

Bock's Cameo Expands Matt Reeves' Batman Universe

While The Penguin could have gotten by without using the character, including Bock in the story was a good choice. For one thing, his position as a powerful figure in the Police Department on the Falcones' payroll makes him a natural fit to appear in this series. The Penguin is focused on Gotham's underworld, which wouldn't be able to run without the compliance of the police. The GCPD is notoriously corrupt, but more often than not, the focus is on the few heroic exceptions, like Jim Gordon. Between Batman and Sofia's accusation, it's clear that Bock is on the other side of the issue, allowing the universe to explore the concept from a different perspective, especially as it seems Bock is suspicious of Sofia despite her blackmail.

Between being a powerful and corrupt figure in the GCPD and his passionate opposition to Batman, Bock is a fascinating character worth exploring further. Much like this series makes characters conceived as villains sympathetic, a deeper look at Bock could explain why he took the Falcones' offer, showing a more nuanced view of the situation and adding even more gray areas into the world. The Penguin may not be the best place to include his story, but with the universe still expanding, Bock's appearance in The Penguin could easily grow more significant with time. But, until then, the show's choice to reuse Bock and other characters like him keeps the two stories interconnected and fills out the world, making Gotham seem lived-in and complex, which is one of The Penguin's biggest strengths.

