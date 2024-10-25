Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 5.

It's often been said that "the enemy of my enemy is my friend," and it seems like The Penguin is a firm believer in that philosophy. The alliance between Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti) and Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) almost feels like the natural outcome of Oz (Colin Farrell) being a treacherous and sadistic gangster, and few motives are more powerful than the prospect of revenge. Just how that vengeance may be achieved is an open question, but it looks like Francis (Deirdre O'Connell) might be the best target, politically and emotionally. However, since Sofia is unlikely to make it out of the season alive, there are reasons to suspect that partnering with a more classical mob boss like Salvatore might become her undoing, and that she will have to face the same consequences of revenge that Oz has since the premiere.

With This Alliance, Oz Is Reaping What He Sowed on 'The Penguin'

As much as it defines his character, the killing of Alberto has arguably been the biggest mistake Oz has ever made in his criminal career. Given how high in status his victim was, Oz's clear culpability was always going to be traced back to him, and it was only through a desperate plan that he made it out of the premiere alive. He had already betrayed Sofia to her father before, and now that the old guard has been totally purged, he has no one left to rely on in the underworld. By starting with the murder and ending with the cover-up, the series is telling us that Oz might be intelligent and able to improvise, but that his impulsiveness is always at risk of undermining it.

The newest episode of The Penguin provides us with another example, one far more horrific. By so crudely burning Nadia Maroni (Shohreh Aghdashloo) and her son alive, Oz not only risks the wrath of Salvatore once he survives but also destroys the delicate mushroom supply needed to control the trade of Bliss in Gotham. With most of the Falcone family dead, the entire underworld is now united against him, and Oz is forced to flee into hiding. His only real ally is Victor (Rhemy Feliz), and while his loyalty might now be set, the odds are still heavily stacked against them.

What Is Sofia’s Plan for Revenge in 'The Penguin'?

Oz’s move to take out the Maronis is ambitious, but Sofia has displayed a coldness and competence that clearly outweighs his own, being much more successful as well. Her determination to rewrite the rules by staging a hostile takeover of her family is both a great intimidation strategy and rebranding attempt, one that also serves as a final insult to her father in death. Teaming up with the Maronis also might help provide the new Gigante syndicate with far greater reserves and resources than she had before, while also giving Salvatore the chance to eliminate Oz, who stands as the last living symbol of the old Falcone crime family. Lastly, of course, each of them has a personal vendetta against Oz, who now stands largely exposed.

All of this raises the question of exactly how Sofia and Salvatore plan to lure Oz to his demise. The best answer seems to be through his loved ones, particularly his ailing mother Francis, or Victor to deprive Oz of his only real ally. His mother would remain an especially enticing target since she remains his moral core, and it would be a hit made purely out of vengeance and spite, perfect for two people driven together much more by emotions than by ideology. To his own credit, Oz knows this is his weakness, and has taken precautions to prevent it from being exploited, but only time will tell if his efforts are successful.

The Gigante-Maroni Alliance in 'The Penguin' Is Deadly, But Will It Last?

At the moment, Oz has slowly begun to rebuild, but it remains clear that Sofia and Salvatore are still on top. Whether that lasts, though, will depend highly upon their exit strategy, which both parties might see differently. As powerful as he remains, Salvatore still subscribes to the old-school mob playbook, and he will likely never see her as a legitimate potential leader. Some of that is due to their family rivalry, but much of it could also be blamed on patriarchal norms, and it would be tragic if Sofia was still brought down by sexism after making so many attempts to transcend that particular label.

Another source of worry is whether killing Francis might backfire upon both parties. For Oz personally, the loss of his mother might also leave an already ruthless man with little to lose, allowing him to become the gangster he needs to be if he wants to emerge on top. If the pair become strained despite or even because of their own revenge plot, Oz might be in the best position to have the last laugh and take them both down. For now, Sofia and Salvatore are flying high and they might be nearing their greatest triumph, but their alliance could also lay the groundwork for their mutual downfall.

