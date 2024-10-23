Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 5.

Let's check in with Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly), the obtuse underboss of the Falcone crime family, and see how he thinks Sofia's (Cristin Milioti) murderous coup d'état is going in The Penguin. Wait, we can't — because he took a bullet to the noggin for questioning the new power player in Gotham. Sofia had already pressed the nuclear button when she killed the entire Falcone family (save Viti and Gia) in last week's episode, "Cent'Anni," but her doubling down in Episode 5, "Homecoming," sees the scorned mob princess at her most diabolical and shows the enormous screen presence that Milioti brings to the table (no pun intended). It's also a moment reminiscent of a classic Robert De Niro scene from one of his best roles as Al Capone opposite Kevin Costner in the 1989 film The Untouchables

How Does Sofia's Big Moment in 'The Penguin' Episode 5 Compare to 'The Untouchables'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

A seminal De Niro scene in The Untouchables sees Al Capone delivering a lengthy monologue while presiding over a meeting of his capos. The ruthless gangster suspects someone within his organization is skimming money off the top and stealing from him. He hems and haws about the importance of sharing the same goals and working together to get the best results, using a handful of baseball metaphors about individual versus team achievement.

Meanwhile, a dozen sycophant capos dressed in tuxedos are smoking cigars, agreeing with everything Capone says out of fear. The palpable tension ramps up as De Niro's Capone grabs a baseball bat and plays a veritable game of Duck Duck Goose meets Whack-a-Mole. He eventually settles behind one unsuspecting mafioso and delivers four swift and vicious blows to his head, leaving him dead and bleeding out onto the lovely white tablecloth. It's a visceral reminder to everyone at the table that Capone is not a man to be crossed, or the same thing will happen to them.

Cristin Milioti's Sofia Has Similar Command of the Screen in 'The Penguin'

It's difficult to say that Milioti is completely stealing the show from Colin Farrell in the titular role, as both should be nominated for a slew of awards when the time comes. Still, she has a command of the screen, unlike any other actress in recent memory. When Sofia gathers all the low-level mobsters around that nice Italian dining room table, she owns the space in a room full of testosterone and toxic criminals. When she delivers her sea-changing message, there is no doubt who the alpha dog in the room is and will be moving forward.

When Johnny even begins to question her directions, she pulls out a handgun and shoots him dead on the spot, leaving him to bleed out across the table. It feels like she had this moment planned even before she gassed the entire Falcone family. Also, it is a stark and grisly opening salvo to everyone in the room that she, like De Niro's Capone, is not to be trifled with — or you could easily be the next poor sap at the wrong end of her gun and wrath. You can hear a pin drop as Sofia gets everyone's attention and sets the stage for the real purpose of the meeting.

Sofia's Display of Strength Brings About Unprecedented Change in 'The Penguin'

The underlying message behind Sofia calling the meeting is far more lasting and impactful than just killing the irksome Viti. She intends to leave no doubt that the crime family is no longer associated with her father Carmine (Mark Strong) or anyone who worked at a high level for him. It is a new era of a matriarchal mafia era, and she rings it in with a massive bang — so much so that she even changes the family name from Falcone to Gigante in honor of her mother, who, like her, was dismissed and disrespected by the former family.

She puts her money where her mouth is by dumping a duffel bag full of cash onto the table so her new minions can pick at it like hungry vultures. She has a Machiavellian and measured method to her madness, and rewarding this horde of foot soldiers with immediate bonuses, some respect, and immediate gratification is a brilliant way to further cement herself as the new boss of the Gigante crime family. She even displays this new leadership brand by immediately offering an olive branch to Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown), suggesting they ally against Oz to take him down. We'll see how long that tenuous truce lasts as the series proceeds apace toward the finale.

